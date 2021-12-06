ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘MacGruber’ Is Back in Peacock Series Trailer

By Matt Singer
92.9 NIN
92.9 NIN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s the television series that me and like eight other people asked for: MacGruber!. Hot off its record-breaking run in movie theaters (and by “hot” I mean it’s been ten years, and by “record-breaking” I mean it was one of the most unsuccessful wide releases in the history of the motion...

929nin.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Rourke
Person
Kristen Wiig
Person
Billy Zane
Person
Laurence Fishburne
Person
Will Forte
Person
Jorma Taccone
Person
Ryan Phillippe
Variety

Twitch Streamer Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins Cast in ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Twitch gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins will make his animated movie debut, opposite Selena Gomez and Andy Samberg, in “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” the fourth installment in the hit family-friendly monster franchise. Blevins, who has 17 million followers on Twitch, will play a character named Party Monster in the Sony Pictures Animation feature. He most recently made a cameo as himself in Ryan Reynolds’ action-comedy “Free Guy.” He also appeared on the second season of Fox’s reality music competition show “The Masked Singer” as “Ice Cream.” Blevins first gained wide attention in March 2018 when he played “Fortnite” with Drake, Travis Scott and...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer to Host 2022 Critics Choice Awards (TV News Roundup)

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced that Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer will co-host the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards, which air on The CW and TBS on Jan. 9, 2022 at 7 p.m. Diggs is known for starring as Sam Bennett in the ABC medical drama “Private Practice.” Other prominent credits include appearing in the film “Brown Sugar” and the original Broadway production of “Rent.” Currently, he stars on The CW drama “All American.” Byer first broke out with her appearance on MTV’s “Girl Code” and has since become known for hosting the competition series “Nailed It!” and “Wiped Out!,” the...
CELEBRITIES
ramascreen.com

Key Art And Trailer For Peacock’s THE HOUSEWIVES OF THE NORTH POLE

Peacock has released these official key art and trailer for their new original holiday movie ‘THE HOUSEWIVES OF THE NORTH POLE’ which premieres Thursday, December 9. The Christmas Queens of North Pole, Vermont, Trish (Kyle Richards) and Diana (Betsy Brandt), have won the Best Holiday House decorating competition every year for the past nine years. But days before Christmas, a friendship-ending argument sparks a town-wide feud and draws the attention of a national magazine writer hoping to make a name for herself with her scintillating exposé.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Series#Nbc#Peacock Streaming Service
Variety

Peacock Orders ‘Supernatural Academy’ Animated Series (EXCLUSIVE)

The animated series adaptation of “The Supernatural Academy” books by Jaymin Eve has been ordered at Peacock, Variety has learned exclusively. Variety originally reported the series was in the works from 41 Entertainment back in October 2019. The half-hour series will debut on Peacock on Jan. 20, 2022. The first season will consist of 16 episodes. Like the books, the show chronicles an otherworldly adventure of sisters marked at birth. One twin sister was raised in the Supernatural world, confident and popular. The other was raised in the human world, an offbeat outsider. Now they’re about to be reunited at the Supernatural...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Child's Play TV Series Chucky Comes to Peacock This Week

This week sees the first season finale of Chucky being unveiled, the Child's Play TV series that has been airing on both SYFY and USA, but for horror fans who might not have been able to check out the unsettling and hilarious adventure, the entire series is set to debut on the streaming service Peacock on December 1st. Understandably, while some Child's Play fans were thrilled to get more stories focused on the killer doll, others were apprehensive about how a spinoff could live up to the heights of the film series, but with the project earning praise from both fans and critics alike, Chucky's upcoming Peacock debut serves as a convenient opportunity to catch up on the project.
TV SERIES
vitalthrills.com

Peacemaker Trailer Previews the John Cena Series

HBO Max has revealed the official Peacemaker trailer and key art, which preview the upcoming series starring John Cena. You can view the Peacemaker trailer below and you’ll find the poster underneath. Peacemaker is set to debut on HBO Max in January 2022 and extends the world that James Gunn...
TV & VIDEOS
WHAS 11

Will Forte Is Shooting Villains, Blowing Stuff Up and Saving the World in First 'MacGruber' Trailer

Back in action and ready to rumble! The hilariously inept special operations agent MacGruber is returning for a new TV series on Peacock, and the stakes are higher than ever. Peacock released the first official teaser for the new series, starring Will Forte as the eponymous patriotic super agent who must, again, put his life on the line for the sake of the world.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
92.9 NIN

Meet the New Jack Reacher In First Trailer for New Series

Lee Child always described his popular literary hero Jack Reacher — who has appeared in dozens of Child’s novels — as an enormous man. He’s supposedly something like six and a half feet tall and well over 200 pounds; one book describes him having “a six-pack like a cobbled city street, a chest like a suit of NFL armor, biceps like basketballs, and subcutaneous fat like a Kleenex tissue.” So naturally when they made a movie about him he was played by the biggest and most physically imposing of actors... Tom Cruise.
NFL
darkhorizons.com

HBO Max’s “Station Eleven” Series Trailer

HBO Max has premiered the trailer for “Station Eleven,” the post-apocalypse set drama that follows the survivors of a devastating flu pandemic as they attempt to rebuild society. The saga reportedly spans multiple timelines and is based on the international bestseller of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel.
TV SERIES
92.9 NIN

A New ‘Zorro’ Will Reinvent the Character As A Modern-Day Hacker

Over two decades since the release of The Mask of Zorro — and 16 years after its sequel The Legend of Zorro — the swashbuckler film franchise is getting a reboot. Although this time, instead of a mysterious masked swordsman, the titular character will be ... a computer hacker. Directed by Alex Rivera (Sleep Dealer, The Infiltrators) and produced by Sobini Films, Zorro 2.0 is set to begin production in 2022.
MOVIES
Syracuse.com

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ trailer; ‘MacGruber’ returns; Daredevil confirmed: Buzz

Whoa. Keanu Reeves is back as Neo / Mr. Anderson in the new trailer for “The Matrix Resurrections,” though we still don’t know if he’s plugged back into the Matrix, had his memory wiped or some other blue pill/red pill explanation for what happened to our hero from the original trilogy. The fourth “Matrix” movie, directed by Lana Wachowski and also starring Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci, Telma Hopkins, Eréndira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Brian J. Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith, will premiere Dec. 22 in theaters and on HBO Max. The film comes to theaters and HBO Max on December 22, 2021.
MOVIES
Hollywood News

New trailer for Prime Video original series ‘With Love’

Prime Video has released a brand new trailer for their upcoming series, WIth Love which will premiere on the service in December. All of the episodes are written and executive produced by Gloria Calderón, and land on 17th December. This new limited series on Prime Video stars Emeraude Toubia, Mark...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Peacock Drops Submarine Thriller ‘Vigil’ Trailer; Sets December 23 Release Date

Peacock has dropped the trailer for ITV Studios-owned World Productions’ submarine thriller Vigil and set a release date of December 23, at which point all episodes will be available. The high-stakes thriller from Crown writer Tom Edge, which stars Doctor Foster’s Suranne Jones and Line of Duty’s Martin Compston, has...
MOVIES
weisradio.com

“Smell you later”: Laurence Fishburne, Kristen Wiig and Will Forte in bonkers trailer to Peacock’s ‘MacGruber’

Peacock has dropped a trailer to its upcoming small-screen version of Will Forte‘s popular SNL sketch, MacGruber. Forte’s MacGyver-spoofing character is seen getting released “after rotting for a decade in prison,” according to the streaming service, tapped by a high-ranking military official, played by Laurence Fishburne, as the country’s only hope against your standard world-threatening madman.
MOVIES
92.9 NIN

92.9 NIN

Wichita Falls, TX
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
807K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy