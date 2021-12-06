ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Boys: Diabolical’ Teaser: Amazon Prime Video Announces An Animated Anthology Spinoff Of The R-Rated Superhero Hit Series

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Prime Video is pleased with the performance of the first two seasons of “The Boys.” Even if the streamer weren’t already willing to say so publicly, it would be evident by the fact that not only is the show returning for Season 3, but Amazon is in the middle of...

ComicBook

Netflix Just Announced a Spinoff Series for One of Its Most Popular Originals

La Casa de Papel, aka Money Heist, has been one of Netflix's biggest global hits for a number of years. The Spanish series about an elaborate bank heist is coming to an end this week, with its final five episodes hitting Netflix on December 3rd, but the story won't completely end there. As it turns out, Netflix is working on a Money Heist spinoff series that will arrive on the service in 2023.
TV SERIES
Hollywood News

New trailer for Prime Video original series ‘With Love’

Prime Video has released a brand new trailer for their upcoming series, WIth Love which will premiere on the service in December. All of the episodes are written and executive produced by Gloria Calderón, and land on 17th December. This new limited series on Prime Video stars Emeraude Toubia, Mark...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

The Boys: Animated Anthology Spinoff Series Coming Next Year

The Boys is one of the popular shows right now on Prime Video. It has been widely praised by critics and audiences for its gritty, subversive, and cynical take on the superhero world. While fans are patiently waiting for the highly-anticipated third season, the series is expanding its world with a recently-announced college-set spin-off series and, now, an animated anthology series.
TV SERIES
trekmovie.com

‘Shatner In Space’ Documentary Coming To Amazon Prime Video

In October Star Trek’s William Shatner made history by flying into space on Blue Origin’s second human flight. In December you will be able to go behind the scenes on Shatner’s life-changing flight. Shatner in Space. Prime Video and William Shatner announced that Shatner in Space, a one-hour special, will...
TV & VIDEOS
bubbleblabber.com

The Boys Universe Gets DIABOLICAL With Animated Series Coming to Prime Video in 2022

Today, Prime Video announced the eight-episode pickup of the animated anthology series Diabolical, set in the universe of the Emmy-nominated hit The Boys. Diabolical will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide in 2022. The upcoming series was announced via a special recorded message from The Boys star Karl Urban during Prime Video’s block of virtual panels during CCXP Worlds 2021.
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

The Boys gets a Diabolical animated spinoff series

Amazon is looking to expand the world of The Boys beyond the upcoming college-set spinoff, with the streamer announcing an eight-episode order for an animated anthology series entitled The Boys Presents: Diabolical. Here’s The Boys star Karl Urban with the reveal…. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is being executive produced...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Boys: Diabolical - The Boys Animated Spin-Off Anthology Ordered To Series by Amazon

Special message from Karl Urban: a title reveal! Diabolical, a new animated series set in the world of The Boys, is coming soon to Prime Video. The Boys is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It's the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about "The Seven", and their formidable Vought backing.
COMICS
#The Boys#Amazon Prime Video#Animated Series#Vought#Avengers
geekculture.co

‘The Boys’ Animated Spin-Off ‘Diabolical’ To Premiere Early 2022

The Boys is a series that is known for its edgy and gritty portrayal of a world where superheroes exist. Released on Amazon Prime Video, Its dark and irreverent tone is true to its source material, a comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson that was serialised in 2006. Its world, where superheroes abuse their powers, is one that teases at the imagination and opens up a wide range of possible stories to tell.
TV SERIES
purewow.com

‘Insecure’ Fans Will Love This Raunchy New Amazon Prime Series

The ‘90s and early ‘00s proved to be a golden era for compelling Black narratives on television—especially those of young Black women. There was Living Single’s Maxine Shaw, who took charge inside (and outside) the courtroom, Girlfriends’ Joan Clayton, who bent over backwards to support her BFFs and A Different World’s Jaleesa Vinson, who returned to college at 25 and thrived after a failed marriage. Their stories not only reflected the lives of real women, but they were also a welcome change from the lovable and quirky white protagonists of mainstream TV. However, ﻿in the years that followed, ﻿many networks opted to take on a different approach, settling for narrow depictions of this marginalized group.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Voir’ TV Review: Mixed Bag Of Film Essays Blends Anecdote With Analysis

Netflix’s new short form experiment “Voir” (French for “See”) aims to distill our relationship to cinema by examining what it stirs inside us based on how and what artists put in front of us, what they conceal, and who they choose to point the camera at. This series of short film essays pairs images with the anecdotes and personal observations of individuals who write about the medium in some way. In line with what other creators already do on platforms like YouTube, but here with a larger budget, the anthology features an uneven myriad of ideas and sentiments.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

‘Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story’ Trailer: The First Spinoff Of The Netflix Hit Series Focuses On The Alleged Cult Leader

When “Tiger King” debuted last year, the breakout stars were clearly Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. However, one of the more interesting B-plots of the series was that of Doc Antle, another zoo owner with a bit of a sordid past. Well, now it’s time for Doc Antle’s story to come to light in the first spinoff, “Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story.”
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

Destin Daniel Cretton Signs New Disney Deal For ‘Shang-Chi’ Sequel, A Marvel Studios TV Series & Hulu Projects

In what might go down in history as the most unpredictable year in the dominant Marvel Studios run dating back more than a decade, one of the biggest hits for the studio in 2021 has been “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” So, you better believe Disney is ready to expand its relationship with the filmmaker behind the blockbuster, Destin Daniel Cretton.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

Simon Kinberg talks ‘Invasion,’ Diving Into The World Of TV & The X-Men Joining The MCU [The Discourse Podcast]

Writer/producer/director Simon Kinberg has been able to play in some truly massive sandboxes over the course of his career, with the biggest perhaps being his time working on 20th Century Fox’s ‘X-Men’ universe. Recently, Kinberg has co-created his own universe in Apple TV+’s series, “Invasion,” which recently got picked up for a second season and is airing its first season finale on December 10. In this episode of The Discourse, Simon Kinberg talks about bringing that project to life.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

The 25 Best TV Shows & Mini-Series Of 2021

For us, TV is a blessing and a curse. For years, we were mainly a film website, having evolved beyond the original remit of just doing film-related soundtracks (too small of a thing, ultimately). And while yes, people like David Lynch did TV in the ’90s (“Twin Peaks“) and various filmmakers dabbled in the medium throughout the years, it wasn’t until the early 2010s and the advent of streaming that filmmakers started heavily working in television and really up-ended the game. David Fincher helped Netflix get off the ground, and gave them critical acclaim, buzz and awards for “House Of Cards” in 2013. HBO wasn’t far behind the curve with Cary Fukunaga‘s “True Detective” in 2014, which was impressive enough to nab Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson in the starring roles (a major coup for television). The Nic Pizzolatto-written series was such a phenomenon and seemingly awoke many creators to the possibilities and idea of long-form storytelling, that suddenly, every network, cable channel, and streamer wanted more. To be fair, some A-list filmmakers had already seen the tea leaves turning very early on: Jane Campion (2013’s “Top Of The Lake“) and Steven Soderbergh (2014’s “The Knick”). Suddenly, many other auteurs were diving headfirst into television and bringing along top-notch acting talent that would normally avoid television (Lynch would return in 2017 with “Twin Peaks: The Return,” aka season 3). The stigma of television (that it was beneath film, something that was felt by actors and creatives for decades), was slowly eroding.
TV SERIES
Black Enterprise

Meagan Good and the Cast of Amazon Prime Video’s New Series ‘Harlem’ Pay Homage to the Historic Black Community

Hollywood star Meagan Good is taking her talent to Harlem in a new original Amazon Prime Video series named after the iconic New York City neighborhood. Harlem is a comedy that follows four ambitious 30-something-year-old single Black women as they balance their careers, ambitions, and love lives while living in Harlem, the mecca of Black American culture. The series also tackles real-life social issues including gentrification and racial tension. It was created, written, and executive produced by Tracy Oliver who wrote the wildly successful film Girls Trip, making history as the first African American woman to write a film that grossed over $100 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
flickeringmyth.com

Wonder Woman video game from Monolith Productions announced with teaser trailer

Last night at The Game Awards it was announced that a Wonder Woman game is in development from Warner Bros. Games and Monolith Productions, the makers of Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and its sequel Shadow of War. Watch the announcement trailer below…. Wonder Woman will operate on Monolith’s Nemesis system...
VIDEO GAMES

