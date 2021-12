Pickling is said to be the process through which we convert python objects into the byte stream. It is used mainly to serialize and deserialize the object structure in Python. If a Python object needs to be saved on a disk, then it can be pickled before writing it to the file. Pickle is used to handle the process of transferring Python objects from one machine to another. The Pickle module provides a ‘dump’ function where we need to pass the desired arguments and it serializes the file for us.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 6 DAYS AGO