Steelers Credit Seven Shots Practice Regimen for 2-Point Success

The Pittsburgh Steelers will renew their heated rivalry with the Baltimore Ravens this weekend at Heinz Field. “Desperate” is an overused word, but the Steelers could really use a win in this game. The Steelers come into this contest at 5-5-1 following two straight losses (including last weekend’s dispiriting and lopsided loss to the Cincinnati Bengals) and that tie with the Detroit Lions. The Ravens have a modest two-game winning streak, with narrow victories over the Chicago Bears and the Cleveland Browns in the past two weeks. The Ravens are now 8-3 and lead the AFC North by a game over the Bengals. The Steelers have some ground to cover to secure a playoff berth, and the weeks are getting short.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO