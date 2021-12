Dear Ken: Every winter we leave town for a few months. I know you’ve covered this, but please remind me of how to prepare the house for the winter. — Rick. Answer: I’m not a believer in shutting off the heat. You risk freeze-ups of pipes inside wall cavities; plus the cold temperatures are brutal on woodwork, furniture, electronic devices and appliances. Set the thermostat at no lower than 55 degrees. Flush the toilets and remove the water in the bowls with a car-washing sponge. Stuff a couple of plastic shopping bags in there but not too far. Invert a piece of Tupperware over the shower drain and close the pop-up stoppers in all sinks. It’s also a good idea to open cabinet doors under sinks that are on outside walls to let warm air waft underneath.

