Joe Giudice And Daniela Fittipaldi Break Up After 1 Year Of Dating

By Kay
 2 days ago
One of the most important breakups in housewives history came in the form of Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice . The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars seemed in it for the long haul, despite some rumors and questionable behavior . But once their legal troubles took over and both of them went to jail , it was game over. After his sentence was completed, Joe was deported to Italy and Teresa and the girls stayed behind. Which is understandable.

Teresa even admitted on a recent episode of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip that when she saw Joe for the first time after jail, she felt nothing . So it was clear that they both moved on. Teresa is already engaged to Luis Ruelas . Joe has openly admitted that he’s happy for them and there might have been a good reason for that. Joe had a girlfriend of his own .

Unfortunately, before the world really even took notice, it was over. Joe recently spoke to In Touch about his split with girlfriend Daniela Fittipaldi . Despite spending a year together, Joe said, “To be honest with you, I just don’t have [a] head set for a relationship right now. I got other things that I got going on right now that I need to get situated first. Right now, you know, I’m just doing my thing.”

RELATED: Joe Giudice Was “Sad” To Hear That Teresa Giudice “Felt Nothing For Him” When They Reunited In Italy After His Deportation

Joe added that he’s not ready to get married again anytime soon. He admitted, “I was married for 20 some years. … I’m in no rush, I’m in no damn rush. Unless I really find the one that really just does it and it happens, that’s one thing. Who knows? I might not meet another good person like that, but right now is not the right time.” He continued, “Everybody else, they all want to get married. They don’t want to waste time. I’ve got too many things going on. Right after the new year, I’ll probably be on another island [besides the Bahamas] working.”

While the couple is moving on, it sounds like Joe holds Daniela in high regard. Back in April, he gushed, She’s very, very smart.” He also revealed that Daniela was supportive of his situation and knew he would always put his daughters first. They all got along and the pair even hosted a Christmas party together in Italy last year. Joe concluded, “You know what, the girls got along with her! I mean, we had a good time and I guess that’s all that matters, you know? So, I mean, that’s good.”

RELATED: Joe Giudice Hired A New Attorney To Help Him In His Deportation Case; Joe Hopes To Be Able To Return To U.S. To See His Family

As for love in general, Joe isn’t ready to throw in the towel just yet. “Never say never” is his philosophy. He teased, “We’ll see what happens, no rush. If I felt like I was getting older, I would find somebody to settle in. I don’t feel any older.”

DID YOU KNOW THAT JOE HAD A GIRLFRIEND? ARE YOU SURPRISED THEY LASTED A YEAR? DO YOU THINK HE WILL GET MARRIED AGAIN?

