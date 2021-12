Jeff Hardy was reportedly sent home following a match that took place over the weekend at a WWE house show event. PWInsider reported tonight that Jeff Hardy was sent home from the road and did not appear at tonight’s house show in Corpus Christi, Texas. On Saturday, he teamed with Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre against The Bloodline (Roman Reigns and The Usos) at a event in Edinburg, Texas. He spent most of the match in the ring and was said to be more sluggish as the match continued. He reportedly made a hot tag to McIntyre then walked out through the crowd, followed by security, and did not return to the ring after Woods and McIntyre won.

WWE ・ 3 DAYS AGO