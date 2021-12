[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – Approximately 85 million people in Latin America and the Caribbean have some type of disability. This is accounting for 14.7 percent of the total population, according to a new World Bank report. The report discusses the physical and legal barriers of persons with disabilities. As well as the need to further efforts for inclusion of this group. By expanding inclusion, this will be to build a more prosperous, resilient future. According to global data, the exclusion of persons with disabilities may represent a loss of a country’s GDP ranging from 3 to 7 percent.

SOCIETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO