A recent rivalry will continue on next Wednesday's AEW Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite as Hikaru Shida will face Serena Deeb for a third time. The two first met in October when Shida was on the cusp of winning her 50th match. However, Deeb spoiled the party and picked up the win. The two then rematched in the first round of the TBS title tournament a few weeks later with Shida picking up the victory which was her 50th. Deeb attacked Shida after the match, damaging her knee. That played into Shida's loss to Nyla Rose in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO