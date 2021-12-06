Suspects tried to make Best Buy purchases after stealing Planet Fitness wallets: Matthews Police

MATTHEWS, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three suspects who stole wallets from lockers at a Planet Fitness and then attempted to make purchases at Best Buy are being sought, Matthews Police said Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a break-in at a Planet Fitness located on East Independence Blvd on Saturday, November 27th.

An initial investigation revealed that three suspects took personal items including wallets with credit cards from lockers. The suspects later attempted to use those cards at a Best Buy. Surveillance video captured the suspects as well as the vehicle they were in, which is described as a Chevy Monte Carlo from the 2000s.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-841-6708.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.