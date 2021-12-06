ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
master gardener Barbara Ray, joining us recently on WCBL's Coffee Call program

By Press Release
Marshall County Daily
 2 days ago

Many people have taken up gardening in the last couple of years due to COVID. And master gardener Barbara Ray, joining us recently on WCBL's Coffee Call...

www.marshallcountydaily.com

Odessa American

MASTER GARDENERS: Great gift ideas for the gardener in your life

If you feel like you don’t know much about gardening, finding a gift for a friend or family member with a love of gardening can feel intimidating. Read on to help you pick out something that will let them know you were thinking of them with a truly personal gift.
GARDENING
times-georgian.com

Ask a Master Gardener: Seed Catalog – A Gardener’s Wish Book

Before online shopping became popular, department stores sent out catalogs every Fall advertising their Christmas line of toys, clothing, and home décor. At our house, the toy section was the most important part of the entire catalog. By Thanksgiving, the pages were tattered, and some were even ripped out and included in letters to Santa. The colorful catalogs provided a resource for children to envision what might be included in Santa’s sleigh on Christmas Eve. These catalogs were affectionately called “The Christmas Wish Books” by members of the family twelve years and younger. Many gardeners look at seed catalogs with the same appeal.
GARDENING
tribuneledgernews.com

GARDENING WITH THE MASTERS: December tips for maintenance and clean-up

♦ Yews, juniper, holly, boxwood, broad-leaf evergreens, and many deciduous trees, roses, and shrubs can be propagated this month. Insert evergreen cuttings in vermiculite or sand in a cool greenhouse or tie bundles of the cuttings together and bury in a cold frame. Remove in early spring and plant in a nursery bed.
GARDENING
North Platte Telegraph

Extension Master Gardener calendars available in North Platte

Are you looking for a holiday gift idea and great gardening resource? Don’t miss out on purchasing a copy of the “2022 Western Nebraska Master Gardener Calendar” from the Nebraska Extension Office in North Platte. The calendar includes a helpful gardening tip or suggestion for each day of the year...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Master Gardener: Such a pansy

They are everywhere and they are edible. I’m fascinated by edible flowers. OK, I’m fascinated by all flowers but especially edible ones. Not the kind made with cake frosting, the real deal. I think I’m one of three people on the planet that doesn’t normally like cake frosting. I’m about to find out if I like pansies.
GARDENING
thelcn.com

Master Gardener: These gifts make garden work easier

It’s that time of year, with ringing bells and holiday tunes in your ears. I usually try to share some ideas for the proverbial question: what do gardeners want for a gift?. I regularly try to write about my tools, which make my work easier, but I feel like I haven’t mentioned my rake in quite some time. It’s a wonder: light-weight, with adjustable width and handle length. This makes it so easy to take to the furthest corners of my yard, or even on a car ride to one of my public garden sites.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
FOX 43

Medard's House plans to launch Garden to Table program for kids

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — A Cumberland County non-profit is launching a new program to teach kids about gardening, cooking and healthy eating habits. Medard’s House is a Christian youth center that offers a free, biweekly afterschool program for about 100 kids a year. The program is named after Medard Kowalski, who died in December 2014 due to a canoeing accident on the Susquehanna River. Children in the program get mentorship, a safe place to hang out and a family-style cooked meal every Tuesday and Thursday.
heraldcourier.com

RAMSEY: Registration open for UT Extension Master Gardener training program

If you enjoy gardening, volunteering in your community, networking with other gardeners, then you might want to become a Master Gardener volunteer. The UT Extension Master Gardener training program begins on Jan. 25, 2022. We will be monitoring the COVID-19 situation and adjust our class to meet UT Extension guidelines. Call our office at 423-574-1919 by Tuesday, Jan. 18 to register for a spot in the program for our 2022 class.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Tulsa World

Master Gardener: Tips for selecting a live Christmas tree

I’m looking forward to selecting my Christmas tree this year. How can I know which tree is best and how do I keep it looking its best until Christmas? — W.B. Many a Christmas tree shopper has gotten their tree home and realized their living room wasn’t quite as big as they thought it was. So, the first step is to figure out where you are going to place your tree and what size tree will fit in that space. This seems like an obvious suggestion, but you would be surprised.
TULSA, OK
The Daily News Online

Master Gardener: Landscaping with nature in mind

The garden has been put to bed and is ready for a blanket of snow. The last of the garden ornaments are in storage, containers have been emptied, fall bulbs are planted and trees that didn’t find a home are healed in. Fences to keep hungry critters from nibbling on new trees have been erected. The gardener and garden are ready for a rest. The ladybugs, bumble bees, fireflies and butterflies are also at rest, finding shelter in leaves, old stems, rock piles, rotting logs and underground spaces. The birds that are spending the winter have been busy in the garden eating seeds left standing for them, checking out tree bark nooks and crannies for tasty insects and occasionally visiting the filled feeders and a heated water source.
ORLEANS COUNTY, NY
postsouth.com

Virtual Master Gardener program set to begin Jan. 19

An adult with a willingness to learn and a desire to help others with their horticulture needs can become a Louisiana Master Gardener. The Westside Master Gardener’s (Iberville and West Baton Rouge parishes) will offer a virtual Louisiana Master Gardener program starting Jan. 19, 2022. The Louisiana Master Gardener...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
tribuneledgernews.com

GARDENING WITH THE MASTERS: Now’s the time to tackle those winter gardening chores

Gardening doesn’t stop in the wintertime. Plants are asleep and dormant in the winter which makes it an ideal time to clean up those existing plants in your yard. We are fortunate in the South to have mild winters where the ground is not frozen for several weeks with snow and ice covering everything. We instead have the opportunity to work in the soil with our plants so they will thrive in the spring.
GARDENING
Napa Valley Register

Napa County Master Gardeners: Try a smoke bush in a drought-tolerant garden

One of my favorite drought-tolerant plants is the smoke bush (Cotinus coggygria). This wonderful bush is sometimes called smoketree. It is native to southern Europe and temperate parts of Asia. What is so notable about this bush is the brownish/maroon color of the leaves and the flower brackets. When mature,...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
Orange Leader

Master Gardeners: A look at the Easter Cactus

Editor’s note: This is part three of a three-part series. It’s truly amazing how quickly this year is zooming by. The joy of Christmas is just around the corner and a new year quickly approaching! This is the final segment of a three-part series, where we will discuss the Easter cactus. While there are numerous similarities to the Thanksgiving cactus and Christmas cactus, there are also differences such as flower coloration and the plants sensitivity to water.
GARDENING
The Daily News Online

Master Gardener: Evicting mice from your house

Did you know that 43 percent of all mammals in the world are some kind of rodent?. A small number of those are pests in and around the home. One of the most frequently encountered is the house mouse (Mus musculus). Two other common “wild” mice that invite themselves in are the deer and white-footed mice (Peromyscus spp.)
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
Tulsa World

Master Gardener: Get the buzz on bees in your garden

I understand the importance of honeybees for pollination, but I saw a variety of bees in my garden this year. What are some other bees we have in Oklahoma? — R.C. Bees are part of the order Hymenoptera, as are ants, wasps and hornets. Although there are over 20,000 species of bees, let’s talk about a few of the 4,000 types you can find here in Oklahoma. That’s right — 4,000 different types of bees in Oklahoma.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

White-Tails: Dean Partridge’s Pro Advice for Hunting Mature Bucks

“Remember the end goal: walking up to him in success, not watching him run away educated.” Canadian Whitetail‘s Dean Partridge sets the stage for a successful mature buck hunt with time-tested methods. If you’ve hunted white-tailed deer up north, chances are you’re familiar with Dean Partridge. Hunting deer is in...
ANIMALS
Marshall County Daily

Pat and Bobby Cole Scholarship applications now available

The Pat and Bobby Cole Scholarship applications for 2022 are now available for all senior girls in all Marshall County High School Counselor’s Offices. There will be at least one award of $1000 sponsored by the Marshall County Republican Women. Applications need to be postmarked by April 1, 2022. Senior girls interested in applying should contact their counselor to get an application. Home-schooled Senior girls may contact Barb Fielder, 270-559-1356, by phone or text to obtain an application.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY

