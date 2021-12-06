Inclusion Of Recycling Facilities In Garbage Collection Trucks For The Treatment Of Solid Waste Is Proliferating The Demand : Fact.MR

The Pope/Douglas Solid Waste Management board unanimously approved a site in Starbuck to locate a fixed recycling drop site, according to a report in the Pope County Tribune. The company believes the Starbuck site will be well-suited to better serve an under-represented western portion of both Pope and Douglas Counties. The drop site will be located at the transfer station in Starbuck, just off of Highway 28 north of West Central Irrigation. The site is currently being used as an area for residents to drop off leaves and other debris.

STARBUCK, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO