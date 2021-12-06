ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elastomeric Coating Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.17% from 2021 to 2027 globally - Axiom MRC

houstonmirror.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe factor increasing the adoption of the elastomeric coating owing to the benefits like resistance to solvents and micro-organisms, along with chalking, good resistance against cracking, peeling, flaking, blistering, string adhesion strength, superior performance and many others has been driving the growth of the elastomeric coating market during the forecast period....

www.houstonmirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
houstonmirror.com

Smart Farming Market To See Magnificient Growth | Raven Industries, Allflex, AeroFarms

Latest Market Research on "Smart Farming Market" is now released to provide hidden gems performance analysis in recent years and years to come. The study explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is always remain crucial for decision-makers and marketers to hold emerging opportunity.
AGRICULTURE
houstonmirror.com

Video Surveillance as A Service Market - Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends

Latest update report on Video Surveillance as A Service Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast by 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of the topmost companies into the Video Surveillance as A Service industry. With the classified Video Surveillance as A Service market research based on various growing regions, this report provides leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on. The Market research report on Video Surveillance as A Service has integrated the analysis of different factors that boost the Video Surveillance as A Service market's growth. It establishes trends, restraints and drivers that transform the Video Surveillance as A Service market in either a positive or negative manner. The detailed information is based on current Video Surveillance as A Service market trends and historic achievements.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Event Management as a Service Market Analysis 2021 with Profit Systems, Lanyon, RegPoint Solutions, Bizzabo

Ample Market Research (AMR) has added a report, titled, Event Management as a Service Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2026. The report not only provides a comprehensive analysis of market overview and dynamics for the historical period, 2014-2020, but also offers global and regional forecasts on market value, volume production, and consumption during the future period, 2020-2026.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Lab-on-a-chip Market: A Well-Defined Technological Growth Map With An Impact-Analysis

The Lab on a chip (LOC) Market 2025 evaluation of an enterprise is an important component for diverse stakeholders like traders, CEOs, buyers, providers, and others. Lab on a chip (LOC) industry research record is an aid, which gives modern in addition to upcoming technical and economic details of the industry. Lab on a chip (LOC) market research file is an expert and in-depth take a look at the modern nation of this market. Diverse definitions and types of enterprise, programs of the enterprise and chain shape are given. The modern popularity of the Lab on a chip (LOC) enterprise policies and the news is analyzed.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Competition#Market Trends#Cagr
houstonmirror.com

Asset Recovery Services Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants Dell, iQOR, Sims Recycling

Detailed research added by Ample Market Research offering a comprehensive analysis of the developments, growth outlook, driving factors, and key players of the Asset Recovery Services market in the latest research report. The research study concisely dissects the Asset Recovery Services and unearths valuable estimations pertaining to the profit projections, market size, sales capacity, and numerous other crucial parameters. Also, the Asset Recovery Services Market report appraises the industry fragments as well as the driving factors impacting the remuneration scale of this industry.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

LiDAR Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2021 to 2026

According to the report, the "LiDAR Market With Covid-19 Impact by Technology (2D, 3D, 4D), Component (Laser Scanners, Navigation and Positioning Systems), Installation Type (Airborne and Ground Based), Range, Service, End-Use Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, is estimated to grow USD 1.3 billion in 2021 and reach USD 3.4 billion by 2026; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2021 to 2026.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Aerospace Robotics Market is Projected to Reach USD 4.9 billion by 2026

According to a research report "Aerospace Robotics Market Robot Type (Traditional Robots, Collaborative Robots), Component (Controllers, Arm Processor, Sensors, Drive, End Effectors), Payload, Application, Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Aerospace Robotics Market is estimated at USD 2.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2026. The aerospace robotics market is growing at a significant rate across the world, and a similar trend is expected to be observed during the forecast period. Increase in global aircraft demand and manufacturing, increasing use of robots for efficient aircraft production processes, growing use of robotics to handle aircraft orders backlog, increasing manual labor cost are fueling the growth of the aerospace robotics market.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
houstonmirror.com

Seaweed Protein Market: Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future

According to MarketsandMarkets, the seaweed protein market size is estimated to be valued at USD 465.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 981.6 million by 2026, recording a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, in terms of value. Factors such as the growth in consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of seaweed protein-based products, increasing industrial, and feed-related applications and rising market for alternate protein source are projected to drive the growth of the seaweed protein industry during the forecast period.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
houstonmirror.com

Top Trends in the Agricultural Biologicals Market to Reach $18.5 billion by 2026

The report "Top Trends in the Agricultural Biologicals Market by Agricultural Biologicals, Biocontrols, Bio fungicides, Bioinsecticides, Bio nematicides, Biostimulants, Biofertilizers, Inoculants, Pheromones, Biological Seed Treatment - Global Forecast to 2026" The agricultural biologicals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from an estimated value of USD 10.6 billion in 2021 to reach USD 18.5 billion by 2026 The market is driven by factors such as increased awareness towards organic food, growing concerns about the hazards of using chemicals, demand for high-value crops, and increase in awareness about residue levels in food, and favorable regulatory framework for the application of agricultural biologicals products are some of the key drivers for growth in agricultural biologicals market.
AGRICULTURE
houstonmirror.com

Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market To Be Driven By Increased Demand For Safer Drilling Methods In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services market, assessing the market based on its segments like technology, application and major regions like North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Exosome Research Market World New Technology, Development Status, Industry Size & Share, Segments and Forecasts 2021-2027

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Exosome Research Market – Global Research Report 2021-2027". The global Exosome Research market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the industry's current and future state. All relevant market data is included in the study, which was conducted through extensive primary and secondary research. In different parts of the world, the coronavirus outbreak had varying effects on the global economy. The market is rapidly evolving, according to the research report, and the impact is being investigated in the current context as well as future projections.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Data Quality and Governance Cloud Market 2021 - Global SWOT Analysis, Emerging Market Strategies & Industry Overview

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Data Quality and Governance Cloud Market – Global Research Report 2021-2027". The global Data Quality and Governance Cloud market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the industry's current and future state. All relevant market data is included in the study, which was conducted through extensive primary and secondary research. In different parts of the world, the coronavirus outbreak had varying effects on the global economy. The market is rapidly evolving, according to the research report, and the impact is being investigated in the current context as well as future projections.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Lab Automation Market Worth $5.5 billion by 2025 - Emerging Trends, Top Growing Segments and Future Industry Developments

According to the new market research report "Lab Automation Market by Product (Robotic Arm, Microplate Readers, Workstation, LIMS, ELN), Application (Drug Discovery, Diagnostics, Genomics, Proteomics, Microbiology), End-User (Pharma, Diagnolab, Forensics, Environmental) - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size will grow to USD 5.5 billion by 2025 (forecast year) from USD 4.3 billion in 2020 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Social Media Analytics Market projected to reach $9.3 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 24.0%

According to a new market research report "Social Media Analytics Market with COVID- 19 Impact Analysis, by Component, Analytics Type, Application (Sales and Marketing Management, and Competitive Intelligence), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the social media analytics size is projected to grow from USD 3.2 billion in 2021 to 9.3 USD billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.0% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the social media analytics are the rising number of social media user, increased focus on the market and competitive intelligence, rising need for social media measurement to enhance the customer experience.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) Tools Market 2021 Significant Growth During COVID-19 Pandemic | Market Revenue, Share, Statistical Analysis

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) Tools Market – Global Research Report 2021-2027". The global Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) Tools market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the industry's current and future state. All relevant market data is included in the study, which was conducted through extensive primary and secondary research. In different parts of the world, the coronavirus outbreak had varying effects on the global economy. The market is rapidly evolving, according to the research report, and the impact is being investigated in the current context as well as future projections.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Aircraft Door Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the aircraft door market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the aircraft door market is expected to reach $2.6 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 2.8%. In this market, commercial aircraft is the largest segment by aircraft type, whereas passenger door is largest by door type. The introduction of automatic electric doors and increase in penetration of composites for light weight doors provides strategic growth path in this market.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
houstonmirror.com

Casual Sandal Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2026 | Topscore, Clark, Adidas

The latest update on Global Casual Sandal Market study provides comprehensive valuable insights on the market development activities demonstrated by industry players, growth opportunities and market sizing for Casual Sandal, complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players, and geographies. The 123 page study covers the detailed business overview of each profiled players, its complete research and market development history with latest news and press releases. The study helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, to enhance decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. Some of the players profiled/ part of study coverage are Rieker, Birkenstock, Kenneth Cole, Steven Madden, Red Dragonfly, Topscore, Clark, Adidas, Skechers, Aokang, Decker, Daphne, Aldo, Crocs, Cbanner, Belle, ST& SAT, Caleres, Alpargatas, ECCO & GEOX.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Real Estate Development Software Market 2021 Global Analysis by Key Players - Tenderfield, Oracle, Procore, PlanSwift, UDA Technologies, PlanGrid, Sage, PMWeb

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Real Estate Development Software Market – Global Research Report 2021-2027". The global Real Estate Development Software market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the industry's current and future state. All relevant market data is included in the study, which was conducted through extensive primary and secondary research. In different parts of the world, the coronavirus outbreak had varying effects on the global economy. The market is rapidly evolving, according to the research report, and the impact is being investigated in the current context as well as future projections.
SOFTWARE
houstonmirror.com

Digital Banking Market is Booming Worldwide | Mobilearth, Kony, Urban FT

Latest released the research study on Global Digital Banking Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Digital Banking Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Digital Banking The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Urban FT [United States],Kony [United States],Backbase [Netherlands],Technisys [United States],Infosys [India],Digiliti Money [United States],Innofis [Spain],Mobilearth [Canada],D3 Banking Technology [United States],Alkami [United States],Q2 [United States],Misys [United Kingdom],SAP [Germany]
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Silk Clothing Market Growth Scenario 2026 |Silk Body, East, Siksilk

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Silk Clothing Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Jagsaw, Silk Body, East, Siksilk, Baci Fasion, Go By Go & TexereSilk etc.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy