ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026

houstonmirror.com
 6 days ago

According to the new market research report "Chlor-Alkali Market by Type (Caustic Soda (Alumina, Chemicals, Textiles, Soaps & Detergents), Chlorine (EDC/PVC, Isocyanates, Propylene Oxide, C1/C2 Aromatics), Soda Ash (Glass, Water Treatment, Metallurgy, Pulp & Paper)), Region - Global Forecast to 2026", The global Chlor-Alkali market size is estimated to be USD...

www.houstonmirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
houstonmirror.com

Video Surveillance as A Service Market - Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends

Latest update report on Video Surveillance as A Service Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast by 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of the topmost companies into the Video Surveillance as A Service industry. With the classified Video Surveillance as A Service market research based on various growing regions, this report provides leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on. The Market research report on Video Surveillance as A Service has integrated the analysis of different factors that boost the Video Surveillance as A Service market's growth. It establishes trends, restraints and drivers that transform the Video Surveillance as A Service market in either a positive or negative manner. The detailed information is based on current Video Surveillance as A Service market trends and historic achievements.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Blockchain as a Service Market to See Revolutionary Growth | PwC, Infosys, Deloitte, Consensys

A fresh market research study titled Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market explores several significant facets related to Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market covering industry environment, segmentation analysis, and competitive landscape. Realistic concepts of the market are mentioned in a simple and plain manner in this report. A comprehensive and elaborate primary analysis report highlights numerous facts such as development factors, business enhancement strategies, statistical growth, financial gain or loss to help readers and clients to understand the market on a global scale.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Luxury Bedding Market Likely to enjoy Promising Growth by 2026 | WestPoint, KandR Interiors, Garnier Thiebaut

Latest research study from HTF MI on Global Luxury Bedding Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Luxury Bedding. It includes the primary investigations to cover historical progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects defined with an accurate data of the products, strategies and market shares of leading companies to help manufacturers locate market position. The report presents a 360-degree overview of the competitive scenario of the overall market to project the size and valuation of the Global Luxury Bedding Market during the forecast period (2021-2026).
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Asset Recovery Services Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants Dell, iQOR, Sims Recycling

Detailed research added by Ample Market Research offering a comprehensive analysis of the developments, growth outlook, driving factors, and key players of the Asset Recovery Services market in the latest research report. The research study concisely dissects the Asset Recovery Services and unearths valuable estimations pertaining to the profit projections, market size, sales capacity, and numerous other crucial parameters. Also, the Asset Recovery Services Market report appraises the industry fragments as well as the driving factors impacting the remuneration scale of this industry.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Emerging Market#Market Intelligence#Alkali#Chlorine#Isocyanates#Cagr#Chlor Alkali Market Speak#Apac#Healthcare#Edc Pvc#Toc
houstonmirror.com

Top Trends in the Agricultural Biologicals Market to Reach $18.5 billion by 2026

The report "Top Trends in the Agricultural Biologicals Market by Agricultural Biologicals, Biocontrols, Bio fungicides, Bioinsecticides, Bio nematicides, Biostimulants, Biofertilizers, Inoculants, Pheromones, Biological Seed Treatment - Global Forecast to 2026" The agricultural biologicals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from an estimated value of USD 10.6 billion in 2021 to reach USD 18.5 billion by 2026 The market is driven by factors such as increased awareness towards organic food, growing concerns about the hazards of using chemicals, demand for high-value crops, and increase in awareness about residue levels in food, and favorable regulatory framework for the application of agricultural biologicals products are some of the key drivers for growth in agricultural biologicals market.
AGRICULTURE
houstonmirror.com

Professional Liability Insurance Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Chubb, Hiscox, Allianz, Tokio Marine

Latest published market study on Global Professional Liability Insurance Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Professional Liability Insurance space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Chubb (Switzerland), American International Group, Inc. (United States), Hiscox (Bermuda), Allianz (Germany), Tokio Marine Holdings (Japan), AXA (France), Travelers (United States), Assicurazioni Generali (Italy), Doctors Company (United States) and Marsh & McLennan (United States).
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Seaweed Protein Market: Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future

According to MarketsandMarkets, the seaweed protein market size is estimated to be valued at USD 465.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 981.6 million by 2026, recording a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, in terms of value. Factors such as the growth in consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of seaweed protein-based products, increasing industrial, and feed-related applications and rising market for alternate protein source are projected to drive the growth of the seaweed protein industry during the forecast period.
AGRICULTURE
houstonmirror.com

Social Media Analytics Market projected to reach $9.3 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 24.0%

According to a new market research report "Social Media Analytics Market with COVID- 19 Impact Analysis, by Component, Analytics Type, Application (Sales and Marketing Management, and Competitive Intelligence), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the social media analytics size is projected to grow from USD 3.2 billion in 2021 to 9.3 USD billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.0% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the social media analytics are the rising number of social media user, increased focus on the market and competitive intelligence, rising need for social media measurement to enhance the customer experience.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
houstonmirror.com

Digital Banking Market is Booming Worldwide | Mobilearth, Kony, Urban FT

Latest released the research study on Global Digital Banking Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Digital Banking Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Digital Banking The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Urban FT [United States],Kony [United States],Backbase [Netherlands],Technisys [United States],Infosys [India],Digiliti Money [United States],Innofis [Spain],Mobilearth [Canada],D3 Banking Technology [United States],Alkami [United States],Q2 [United States],Misys [United Kingdom],SAP [Germany]
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Data Quality and Governance Cloud Market 2021 - Global SWOT Analysis, Emerging Market Strategies & Industry Overview

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Data Quality and Governance Cloud Market – Global Research Report 2021-2027". The global Data Quality and Governance Cloud market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the industry's current and future state. All relevant market data is included in the study, which was conducted through extensive primary and secondary research. In different parts of the world, the coronavirus outbreak had varying effects on the global economy. The market is rapidly evolving, according to the research report, and the impact is being investigated in the current context as well as future projections.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Meal Replacement Market to See Massive Growth by 2026

According to MarketsandMarkets™ "Meal Replacement Market by Product Type (Ready-to-Drink, Bars, Powder), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and RoW) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global meal replacement market size is estimated to be valued at USD 11.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 15.5 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period in terms of value. It is driven by increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes coupled with the increasing population of health-conscious consumers and changing consumer lifestyle and availability of convenient nutritious meals in the form of meal replacement.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
houstonmirror.com

Casual Sandal Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2026 | Topscore, Clark, Adidas

The latest update on Global Casual Sandal Market study provides comprehensive valuable insights on the market development activities demonstrated by industry players, growth opportunities and market sizing for Casual Sandal, complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players, and geographies. The 123 page study covers the detailed business overview of each profiled players, its complete research and market development history with latest news and press releases. The study helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, to enhance decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. Some of the players profiled/ part of study coverage are Rieker, Birkenstock, Kenneth Cole, Steven Madden, Red Dragonfly, Topscore, Clark, Adidas, Skechers, Aokang, Decker, Daphne, Aldo, Crocs, Cbanner, Belle, ST& SAT, Caleres, Alpargatas, ECCO & GEOX.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Core Banking Solution Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Temenos Group, Misys, Fiserv

Latest released the research study on Global Core Banking Solution Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Core Banking Solution Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Core Banking Solution The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are SAP SE (Germany),Infosys Limited (India),IBM Corporation (United States),HCL Technologies Limited (India),Tata Consultancy Services (India),Capgemini SE (France),Oracle Financial Services Software Limited (India),Temenos Group AG (Switzerland),Misys (United Kingdom),Fiserv, Inc. (United States),
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) Tools Market 2021 Significant Growth During COVID-19 Pandemic | Market Revenue, Share, Statistical Analysis

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) Tools Market – Global Research Report 2021-2027". The global Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) Tools market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the industry's current and future state. All relevant market data is included in the study, which was conducted through extensive primary and secondary research. In different parts of the world, the coronavirus outbreak had varying effects on the global economy. The market is rapidly evolving, according to the research report, and the impact is being investigated in the current context as well as future projections.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Combined Heat and Power Market is Projected to Reach $35.2 billion by 2026 | Leading key players GE, Siemens Energy, Veolia, Wärtsilä, 2G Energy

According to the new market research report "Combined Heat and Power Market by Capacity (<10 MW, 10-150 MW, 151-300 MW, >300 MW), Prime Mover (Gas Turbine, Steam Turbine, Reciprocating Engine, Fuel Cell, Microturbine, and Others (Stirling Engine System and Combined Cycle)), Fuel(Coal, Natural Gas, Biogas/Biomass, Nuclear, Diesel, and Others (Biodiesel and Geothermal)), End User(Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Utilities), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, The CHP market size will grow to USD 35.2 billion by 2026 (forecast year) from USD 26.6 billion in 2021 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Combined heat and power (CHP) is an energy-efficient technology that generates electricity and captures the heat that would otherwise be wasted to provide useful thermal energy, such as steam or hot water. This steam or hot water, in turn, can be used for heating, cooling, and other domestic and industrial processes. The conventional method of producing usable heat and power separately has a typical combined efficiency of 45%, where CHP systems can operate at levels as high as 80%. CHP can be implemented for different types of prime movers, such as gas turbines, steam turbines, reciprocating engines, fuel cells, and microturbines. CHP is also called cogeneration, and it can be used in an individual facility/building or a district energy/utility resource. The technology is typically employed at facilities where there is a need for electricity and thermal energy. It provides benefits such as a reduction in dependency on grid support due to on-site electricity generation, enhanced reliability, reduced costs of energy and initial setup, increased resiliency against power disruption, and reduction in harmful emissions. Critical electrical and thermal loads can be handled by CHP systems during grid power outages. Micro turbines are a type of combustion turbine that produces both heat and electricity on a relatively small scale.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Aerospace Robotics Market is Projected to Reach USD 4.9 billion by 2026

According to a research report "Aerospace Robotics Market Robot Type (Traditional Robots, Collaborative Robots), Component (Controllers, Arm Processor, Sensors, Drive, End Effectors), Payload, Application, Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Aerospace Robotics Market is estimated at USD 2.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2026. The aerospace robotics market is growing at a significant rate across the world, and a similar trend is expected to be observed during the forecast period. Increase in global aircraft demand and manufacturing, increasing use of robots for efficient aircraft production processes, growing use of robotics to handle aircraft orders backlog, increasing manual labor cost are fueling the growth of the aerospace robotics market.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
houstonmirror.com

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market projected to reach $309.6 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 39.7%

According to a new market research report "Artificial Intelligence Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Business Function (Law, Security), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global AI market size to grow from USD 58.3 billion in 2021 to USD 309.6 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 39.7% during the forecast period. Various factors such as growth of data-based AI and advancement in deep learning and need to achieve robotic autonomy to stay competitive in a global market are expected to drive the adoption of the AI solutions and services.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

LiDAR Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2021 to 2026

According to the report, the "LiDAR Market With Covid-19 Impact by Technology (2D, 3D, 4D), Component (Laser Scanners, Navigation and Positioning Systems), Installation Type (Airborne and Ground Based), Range, Service, End-Use Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, is estimated to grow USD 1.3 billion in 2021 and reach USD 3.4 billion by 2026; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2021 to 2026.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Artificial Intelligence in BFSI Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Cape Analytics, Avaamo, Interaction

Latest released the research study on Global Artificial Intelligence in BFSI Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Artificial Intelligence in BFSI Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Artificial Intelligence in BFSI The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Amazon Web Services (United States),Avaamo (United States),Baidu Inc. (China),Cape Analytics (United States),CognitiveScale (United States),Comply Advantage (United Kingdom),Descartes Labs (United States),GoogleInc. (United States),SAP (Germany),Inbenta Technologies (United States),Intel Corporation (United States),Interaction LLC (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),Oracle Corporation (United States),Palantir Technologies Inc. (United States)
SOFTWARE
houstonmirror.com

Exosome Research Market World New Technology, Development Status, Industry Size & Share, Segments and Forecasts 2021-2027

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Exosome Research Market – Global Research Report 2021-2027". The global Exosome Research market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the industry's current and future state. All relevant market data is included in the study, which was conducted through extensive primary and secondary research. In different parts of the world, the coronavirus outbreak had varying effects on the global economy. The market is rapidly evolving, according to the research report, and the impact is being investigated in the current context as well as future projections.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy