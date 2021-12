No. 1 - Purdue. Receiving Votes: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Indiana. Receiving Votes: Illinois, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota. While it was disappointing to see teams like Illinois and Michigan drop out of the rankings in recent weeks, the big story here is Purdue. After a tremendous start to the season, the Boilermakers unanimously grabbed the top spot in the AP Poll and nearly unanimously grabbed the top spot in the Coaches’ Poll. It marked the first time Purdue has ever sat atop the polls. Congratulations are certainly in store and Boilermaker fans should be thrilled. Let’s hope they can hold the spot moving forward.

