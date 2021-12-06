ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon Fiber Filament Market By Material (PLA, PETG, Nylon) and By Application (Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Construction) - Forecast 2021-2031

houstonmirror.com
 5 days ago

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Carbon Fiber Filament Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Carbon Fiber Filament over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. High demand for...

www.houstonmirror.com

houstonmirror.com

Aircraft Door Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the aircraft door market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the aircraft door market is expected to reach $2.6 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 2.8%. In this market, commercial aircraft is the largest segment by aircraft type, whereas passenger door is largest by door type. The introduction of automatic electric doors and increase in penetration of composites for light weight doors provides strategic growth path in this market.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
houstonmirror.com

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Worth $14.1 billion by 2026 - Size, Share, Developments, Opportunities, Key Players Analysis

"Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by Product (Drug, Synthesized Oligos [Primer, Probe], Reagents), Type (Custom, Predesign), Application (Therapeutic [ASO, siRNA], Research [PCR], Diagnostic), End User (Hospital, Pharma, CROs) - Global Forecast to 2026" MarketsandMarkets: The oligonucleotide synthesis market is projected to reach USD 14.1 billion by 2026 from USD 6.3 billion in...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
houstonmirror.com

Lab Automation Market Worth $5.5 billion by 2025 - Emerging Trends, Top Growing Segments and Future Industry Developments

According to the new market research report "Lab Automation Market by Product (Robotic Arm, Microplate Readers, Workstation, LIMS, ELN), Application (Drug Discovery, Diagnostics, Genomics, Proteomics, Microbiology), End-User (Pharma, Diagnolab, Forensics, Environmental) - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size will grow to USD 5.5 billion by 2025 (forecast year) from USD 4.3 billion in 2020 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Aerospace 3D Printing Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026

According to the new research report, the "Aerospace 3D Printing Market by Offerings(Printers, Materials, Services, Software), Technology, Platform(Aircraft, UAVs, Spacecraft), Application(Prototyping, Tooling, Functional Parts), End Product, End User(OEM, MRO), & Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, is estimated to be USD 1.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period. The demand for aerospace 3D printing is projected to be driven by the low volume production of aircraft components in the aerospace industry, rising demand for lightweight components, the need to reduce the production time of components, and the requirement for cost-efficient and sustainable products. The requirement for rapid prototyping is expected to fuel the growth of the aerospace 3D printing market during the forecast period.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
houstonmirror.com

Aerospace Robotics Market is Projected to Reach USD 4.9 billion by 2026

According to a research report "Aerospace Robotics Market Robot Type (Traditional Robots, Collaborative Robots), Component (Controllers, Arm Processor, Sensors, Drive, End Effectors), Payload, Application, Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Aerospace Robotics Market is estimated at USD 2.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2026. The aerospace robotics market is growing at a significant rate across the world, and a similar trend is expected to be observed during the forecast period. Increase in global aircraft demand and manufacturing, increasing use of robots for efficient aircraft production processes, growing use of robotics to handle aircraft orders backlog, increasing manual labor cost are fueling the growth of the aerospace robotics market.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
houstonmirror.com

Silk Clothing Market Growth Scenario 2026 |Silk Body, East, Siksilk

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Silk Clothing Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Jagsaw, Silk Body, East, Siksilk, Baci Fasion, Go By Go & TexereSilk etc.
APPAREL
houstonmirror.com

Combined Heat and Power Market is Projected to Reach $35.2 billion by 2026 | Leading key players GE, Siemens Energy, Veolia, Wärtsilä, 2G Energy

According to the new market research report "Combined Heat and Power Market by Capacity (<10 MW, 10-150 MW, 151-300 MW, >300 MW), Prime Mover (Gas Turbine, Steam Turbine, Reciprocating Engine, Fuel Cell, Microturbine, and Others (Stirling Engine System and Combined Cycle)), Fuel(Coal, Natural Gas, Biogas/Biomass, Nuclear, Diesel, and Others (Biodiesel and Geothermal)), End User(Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Utilities), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, The CHP market size will grow to USD 35.2 billion by 2026 (forecast year) from USD 26.6 billion in 2021 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Combined heat and power (CHP) is an energy-efficient technology that generates electricity and captures the heat that would otherwise be wasted to provide useful thermal energy, such as steam or hot water. This steam or hot water, in turn, can be used for heating, cooling, and other domestic and industrial processes. The conventional method of producing usable heat and power separately has a typical combined efficiency of 45%, where CHP systems can operate at levels as high as 80%. CHP can be implemented for different types of prime movers, such as gas turbines, steam turbines, reciprocating engines, fuel cells, and microturbines. CHP is also called cogeneration, and it can be used in an individual facility/building or a district energy/utility resource. The technology is typically employed at facilities where there is a need for electricity and thermal energy. It provides benefits such as a reduction in dependency on grid support due to on-site electricity generation, enhanced reliability, reduced costs of energy and initial setup, increased resiliency against power disruption, and reduction in harmful emissions. Critical electrical and thermal loads can be handled by CHP systems during grid power outages. Micro turbines are a type of combustion turbine that produces both heat and electricity on a relatively small scale.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market To Be Driven By Increased Demand For Safer Drilling Methods In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services market, assessing the market based on its segments like technology, application and major regions like North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

UAV Detection System Market 2021 Global Significant Growth, Technological Advancement & Opportunities To 2027

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "UAV Detection System Market – Global Research Report 2021-2027". The latest market intelligence report on the UAV Detection System market is designed to deliver the relevant information to the target audience. The study includes unbiased expert comments on the current market situation, previous market performance, production and consumption rates, demand and supply ratios, and revenue generation predictions for the anticipated time. Our analysts also used a variety of analytical methodologies, such as investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis, to examine the market competitors' production and distribution capacity.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Small Hydropower Turbine Market 2021 Global Analysis by Key Players - Voith GmbH, Andritz Hydro, GE, Siemens, Flovel Energy Private Limited, Toshiba, BHEL, SNC-Lavalin, CKD Blansko

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Small Hydropower Turbine Market – Global Research Report 2021-2027". Small Hydropower Turbine Market research study estimates market worth, volume, production, factors, chances, opposition, and presents tactical creativities rapidly. It covers a demand forecast, a thorough clarification of expectations and methodology, as well as historical data and projections. The study examines the market's financial climate in order to assess local and global market competition and also the Forecasts Period 2021-2027, Growth Analysis, and Revenue generation. The examination emphasizes the industry's possibility for growth over the expected period.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Flood Protection Sandbags Market By Material Type (PP, Jute, HDPE) and By Seal Type (Drawstring, Heat Seal, Zip Seal) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Flood Protection Sandbags Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Flood Protection Sandbags over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. According to the latest...
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Harmonic Generators Market By Type (Automated Harmonic Generator, Picosecond Harmonic Generator, Femtosecond Harmonic Generator) and By Design Type (Integrated and Free Standing) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Harmonic Generators Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. According to latest research study by Fact.MR, harmonic generators market is set to witness...
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Bismaleimide Market By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Defense, Aerospace) and By Application (Composites, Insulating Materials, Potting Compounds) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Bismaleimide Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Bismaleimide over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. Bismaleimides are yellow-colored resins that exhibit thermosetting properties,...
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Amorphous Polyolefin Market By Type (Homopolymers Copolymers) and By Application (Adhesives and Sealants, Bitumen Modification, Paints & Coatings) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Amorphous Polyolefin Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Amorphous Polyolefin over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. Amorphous polyolefin are one of the...
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Wooden Lectern Market By Type (Counter Top, Stand Type) and By Technology (Conventional Lectern, Smart/ Intelligent Lectern) - Forecast 2021-2031

Need of integrating a professional as well as functional platform during oration is pushing the adoption of lecterns. Lecterns play a crucial role in terms of enhancing effectiveness of orations, which is a primary reason responsible for boosting adoption. Lecterns are also used for sound amplification during presentations and orations, as many of the lecterns have integrated sound technology for voice, such as speakers, microphones, and PA system with amp. Moreover, manufacturers are also offering multi-media lecterns having built-in projector shelves, for carrying out seamless presentations in a hassle-free manner.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Crimp-on Spouts Market By Material Type (Plastic, Metal) and By End Use (Edible Oil, Ghee, Crude Oil) - Forecast 2021-2031

Crimp-on spouts are a type of closure most commonly used for small and medium-sized plastic and metal containers. Crimp-on spouts are used to ensure tamper-evident sealing and security, without compromising on security. Crimp-on spouts are attached to the containers using manual or pneumatic tools. Crimp-on spouts are designed keeping end-user convenience in mind. Crimp-on spouts combine a plastic cap integrated with bail handles. A special ring-pull membrane in the crimp-on spout has to be removed while emptying, after which, the plastic cap can be reapplied.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Perforated Metal Sheets Market By End users (Architecture, Automotive, Chemical) and By Material type (Stainless Steel, Mild Steel, Aluminum) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Perforated Metal Sheets Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Owing to a combination of beauty, strength, and functionality, perforated metal sheets have...
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Sodium Potassium Tartrate Market By Type (Food & beverages, Pharmaceutical, Metal Processing & Electroplating) and By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical) - Forecast 2021-2031

Sodium Potassium Tartrate also is known as Rochelle salt and is a white crystalline powder and a potassium sodium salt of tartaric acid. Sodium Potassium Tartrate is readily soluble in water and slightly soluble in alcohol. With a specific gravity of 1.79, Sodium Potassium Tartrate displays double refraction. Sodium Potassium Tartrate exhibits a piezoelectric effect and finds application in many piezoelectric devices. Another key end- use industries and applications of Sodium Potassium Tartrate include food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, mirrors, metal treatment & electroplating, cigarette paper, and its use as a laboratory reagent.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Acoustic Tape Market By Material Type (Polyethylene Foam and Rubber) and By Application (Stud work Isolation, Joist Isolation, Batten Isolation) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Acoustic Tape Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. The acoustic tape is an indispensable tool for noise protection and isolation. Intended to...
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Top Trends in the Agricultural Biologicals Market to Reach $18.5 billion by 2026

The report "Top Trends in the Agricultural Biologicals Market by Agricultural Biologicals, Biocontrols, Bio fungicides, Bioinsecticides, Bio nematicides, Biostimulants, Biofertilizers, Inoculants, Pheromones, Biological Seed Treatment - Global Forecast to 2026" The agricultural biologicals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from an estimated value of USD 10.6 billion in 2021 to reach USD 18.5 billion by 2026 The market is driven by factors such as increased awareness towards organic food, growing concerns about the hazards of using chemicals, demand for high-value crops, and increase in awareness about residue levels in food, and favorable regulatory framework for the application of agricultural biologicals products are some of the key drivers for growth in agricultural biologicals market.
AGRICULTURE

