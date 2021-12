Starbucks just announced that it will finally remove the controversial upcharge for its plant-based milk following years of pressure. The company announced that it will begin removing the $0.70 surcharge across North America beginning in 2022, marking the first time the company has provided its four plant-based milk with no extra fee. However, the upcharge is not going away, but instead, Starbucks will add it to dairy milk purchases. Company executives revealed that the decision was motivated by the prevalence of lactose intolerance in Black, Indigenous, and People of Color communities (BIPOC).

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO