Michigan State

Michigan State football senior CJ Hayes enters NCAA Transfer Portal

By Andrew Brewster
 2 days ago
Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

After starting his career with Michigan State football as a wide receiver, CJ Hayes moved to safety and special teams, and now he will be moving on from the program entirely.

On Monday, Hayes entered the NCAA transfer portal. The MSU senior never quite found a full-time role on the team between his time under Mark Dantonio or Mel Tucker, despite switching his position to try to do just that.

While he is transferring, Hayes did announce that he will play in the Peach Bowl, which is a cool gesture from someone who certainly doesn’t need to do that.

