Hazardous Effects Of Carbon Emissions On The Environment As Well As On Health Is Rapidly Increasing The Demand For Solar Pumps Market

2,3,6-TMP market is driven by China as 80% of the 2,3,6-TMP and Vitamin E production cluster is positioned in China. Increasing Vitamin E production in the country is set to bolster the 2,3,6 TMP demand reveals Fact.MR in a recently published report on global 2,3,6 Trimethylphenol market. As per the report, 2,3,6- Trimethylphenol market is forecast to surpass more than US$ 190 Mn in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a modest CAGR of ~3% throughout the forecast period. Key application of 2,3,6- TMP lies as a starting material for the production of Vitamin E. Thus, expanding Vitamin E production all around the world portrays an image of increasing demand for 2,3,6 TMP. Moreover 2,3,6 TMP is also used as co-monomer for polyphenylene Oxide and pesticide intermediate synthesis, which is set to give impetus to the market.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO