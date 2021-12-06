ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

What did Dabo Swinney have to say about Brent Venables taking the Oklahoma job?

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nPXzQ_0dFZWjGT00

It’s amazing what happens when you do things the right way. Even if you are leaving something to start a new adventure, when you leave the right way, the people who care about you will have your back and send you off with well wishes.

That’s just what’s happened as Brent Venables makes the leap from Clemson Tigers defensive coordinator to Oklahoma Sooners head coach.

In an official release from Clemson University, Dabo Swinney shared his thoughts on Brent Venables taking the job as the Oklahoma Sooners’ next head Coach.

On Taking the Oklahoma Sooners Job

I am super excited for Brent and Julie and the entire Venables family. Man, he’s not only been a great co-worker and defensive coordinator, but he’s been a great friend. – Swinney

On the Timing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eW4GJ_0dFZWjGT00
Chris Landsberger, The Oklahoman

I’m so excited for this opportunity for him. He’s been very patient. He’s had many opportunities along the way. This was just the right fit for him and the right time with a lot of familiarity for him at Oklahoma. – Swinney

On Brent Venables' Readiness for the OU Gig

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YH8sz_0dFZWjGT00
Chris Landsberger, The Oklahoman

I know he is well-prepared. It’s been fun for me to watch him really grow since 2012, and I’m excited for Oklahoma because they’re not only getting a good coach, they’re also getting a great man who is going to do it the right way. – Swinney

A Compliment to Clemson Football

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bal5r_0dFZWjGT00
Chris Landsberger, The Oklahoman

His hiring is a great compliment to our program and to all the great players that we’ve had. I’m going to miss him, but at the same time, I’m also excited about moving forward here and the great opportunity ahead. Today is a great day for Brent and his family and a great day for Oklahoma, and the entire Clemson Family and I are proud of — and thankful for — his 10 years here and the lives he impacted in the process. – Swinney

What it means for Oklahoma?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oUJr5_0dFZWjGT00

Ncaa Football Clemson At Syracuse

Dabo Swinney is one of the more respected names in all of college football. With two national championships, he’s put himself on a trajectory to be one day inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. In their official release that Brent Venables will be named Oklahoma’s next head coach, Venables received endorsements from two other hall of fame head coaches in Kansas State legend Bill Snyder and Oklahoma legend Bob Stoops.

Venables spent time coaching for both men and he takes the Oklahoma Sooners head coaching job with ringing endorsements. That should give Sooners fans a lot of confidence as the program heads into the next era of Oklahoma football.

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Brent Venables To Be Introduced As Oklahoma Football Coach

The University of Oklahoma has made it official: Brent Venables is the 23rd head football coach for the Oklahoma Sooners. Reports emerged early Sunday that the former Clemson defensive coordinator was Oklahoma's pick for the job. Leadership from the university headed to South Carolina to complete the deal, and by Sunday night, OU President Joe Harroz, Athletic Director Joe Castiglione and Venables were headed back to Norman. The university plans to introduce Venables at a 10:30 a.m. news conference Monday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

Clemson’s Brent Venables a hot name being linked to open Oklahoma football job

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables’ name has been floated as a potential candidate for the open Oklahoma head football coach position. Venables is a Big 12 Conference alum, having played and coached at Kansas State, then served on the Sooners’ coaching staff for 13 years. While at Oklahoma, he won a national championship as the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach in 2000.
OKLAHOMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Dabo Swinney said about Shane Beamer, South Carolina after Clemson victory

Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Tigers defeated Shane Beamer’s South Carolina Gamecocks Saturday night 30-0. In one of the country’s most fierce rivalries, Swinney and Beamer are actually friends, despite the on-field rivalry between the programs. Swinney paid Beamer some nice compliments after the Tigers blowout victory. “I told Shane — what...
COLLEGE SPORTS
heraldsun.com

How might Brent Venables, Shane Beamer fit at Oklahoma? Quite well, columnist says

The college football coaching carousel is spinning at a record pace. Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley stunned the sports world on Sunday when reports surfaced that he would depart Norman for the job at Southern Cal. With OU scrambling to find his replacement, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer would make logical sense as top options, given their ties to the program.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
247Sports

Brent Venables says he turned down Auburn job last year

New Oklahoma coach Brent Venables was transparent in his introductory press conference with the Sooners, including a reference to his involvement in last year's coaching search at Auburn to replace Gus Malzahn. In Norman, Oklahoma, on Monday morning, Venables said, "about a month ago," he was putting his daughter to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
wach.com

"I'm going to miss him": Dabo Swinney speaks on Venables exit

(WACH) - Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney said Oklahoma's hiring of defensive coordinator Brent Venables is a compliment to the Tigers. Coach Swinney released a statement Monday morning on Oklahoma's new head coach. “I am super excited for Brent and Julie and the entire Venables family," said Swinney. "Man,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Times Leader

New Oklahoma coach Brent Venables turns attention to players

NORMAN, Okla. — Brent Venables already has received two Oklahoma welcomes fit for a king. Hundreds of Sooners fans who watched coach Lincoln Riley leave for Southern California last week flocked to Norman’s airport on Sunday night to cheer the arrival of Venables, Riley’s replacement. A day later, Oklahoma introduced...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Snyder
Person
Brent Venables
Person
Bob Stoops
Person
Dabo Swinney
Yardbarker

Former Oklahoma players endorse Clemson DC Brent Venables for new HC

The abrupt departure of Lincoln Riley has left Oklahoma searching for a new head coach. For several Oklahoma alumni, the choice is an obvious one. In the hours after Riley left for USC, there was a groundswell of support from ex-players for the Sooners to make a run at Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables. Venables has long been a highly-respected assistant coach, and served as Oklahoma’s defensive coordinator from 1999 to 2011.
OKLAHOMA STATE
myrtlebeachonline.com

New OU head coach Venables gives one last shoutout to Dabo Swinney, Clemson

As Brent Venables was introduced as the University of Oklahoma’s newest head coach on Monday morning, he didn’t forget to give thanks to Clemson. The former Tigers defensive coordinator thanked head coach Dabo Swinney, noting the success the program had and the relationships built during his tenure. “The secret sauce...
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Clemson Tigers#Sooners#Clemson University#The Oklahoma Sooners#Ncaa Football Clemson#Syracuse Dabo Swinney
FITSNews

Brent Venables To Oklahoma: The Clemson Collapse Is Accelerating

I have made no bones as to what I believe the secret to success has been for Clemson University’s football program over the past decade: Defense. And in particular, defensive coordinator Brent Venables – who was officially announced today as the new head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners. Head coach...
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

Brent Venables explains why Oklahoma will take a Rolls-Royce approach to recruiting

Every head coach has a first time at the helm of a program, but not every head coach has that experience at one of the most storied college football programs in the nation. On Monday, former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables was introduced as the next head football coach at Oklahoma, and he used his first press conference to shine a light on one of the most difficult, and increasingly competitive, aspects of college football: recruiting.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
College Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49K+
Followers
100K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy