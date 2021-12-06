What did Dabo Swinney have to say about Brent Venables taking the Oklahoma job?

It’s amazing what happens when you do things the right way. Even if you are leaving something to start a new adventure, when you leave the right way, the people who care about you will have your back and send you off with well wishes.

That’s just what’s happened as Brent Venables makes the leap from Clemson Tigers defensive coordinator to Oklahoma Sooners head coach.

In an official release from Clemson University, Dabo Swinney shared his thoughts on Brent Venables taking the job as the Oklahoma Sooners’ next head Coach.

On Taking the Oklahoma Sooners Job

I am super excited for Brent and Julie and the entire Venables family. Man, he’s not only been a great co-worker and defensive coordinator, but he’s been a great friend. – Swinney

On the Timing

Chris Landsberger, The Oklahoman

I’m so excited for this opportunity for him. He’s been very patient. He’s had many opportunities along the way. This was just the right fit for him and the right time with a lot of familiarity for him at Oklahoma. – Swinney

On Brent Venables' Readiness for the OU Gig

Chris Landsberger, The Oklahoman

I know he is well-prepared. It’s been fun for me to watch him really grow since 2012, and I’m excited for Oklahoma because they’re not only getting a good coach, they’re also getting a great man who is going to do it the right way. – Swinney

A Compliment to Clemson Football

Chris Landsberger, The Oklahoman

His hiring is a great compliment to our program and to all the great players that we’ve had. I’m going to miss him, but at the same time, I’m also excited about moving forward here and the great opportunity ahead. Today is a great day for Brent and his family and a great day for Oklahoma, and the entire Clemson Family and I are proud of — and thankful for — his 10 years here and the lives he impacted in the process. – Swinney

What it means for Oklahoma?

Ncaa Football Clemson At Syracuse

Dabo Swinney is one of the more respected names in all of college football. With two national championships, he’s put himself on a trajectory to be one day inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. In their official release that Brent Venables will be named Oklahoma’s next head coach, Venables received endorsements from two other hall of fame head coaches in Kansas State legend Bill Snyder and Oklahoma legend Bob Stoops.

Venables spent time coaching for both men and he takes the Oklahoma Sooners head coaching job with ringing endorsements. That should give Sooners fans a lot of confidence as the program heads into the next era of Oklahoma football.