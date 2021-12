The face of the NBA right now is undecided. LeBron James has been the most famous man in the league for over 10 years and is the most accomplished player that is still playing. In year 19, The King is arguably the most dominant player in the world, thanks to his ability to control games with his basketball IQ. But when LeBron finally hangs it up, the league is in very good hands thanks to a countless amount of young stars.

