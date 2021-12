By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — A little less than two weeks ago, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney all but confirmed that Tuukka Rask will be back on the team this year. Since then, the veteran netminder has even participated in practice with the team. Clearly, the organization is moving toward a reunion with Rask, who’s still just 34 years old and is the Bruins’ all-time leader in wins. In the long term, perhaps Rask has plenty more to give to the Bruins. In the short term, though, the addition of Rask would by necessity mean that rookie Jeremy Swayman would lose...

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO