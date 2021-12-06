Increase In The Animal Feed Application Of Vitamin E And An Uptick In The Number Of Health Conscious Consumers Are Boosting The Demand For Vitamin E, Thus, Accelerating The Growth Of The 2,3,6 Trimethylphenol Market

The primary factors responsible for the growth of the growth of the Photoinitiator Market includes the increasing growth opportunities of the photoinitiators that has been owning to the demand from the several end-use industries, along with the demand for the eco-friendly substitute for the VOCs and also better and improved properties of the photoinitiators. The other factors such as increasing significance of the photoinitiators for the biomedical applications and dental industry, along with the increase in the demand for the water-soluble additives and fast growth of the UV curable printing inks has also been contributing to the growth of the photoinitiator market during the forecast period.

