Increase In The Animal Feed Application Of Vitamin E And An Uptick In The Number Of Health Conscious Consumers Are Boosting The Demand For Vitamin E, Thus, Accelerating The Growth Of The 2,3,6 Trimethylphenol Market
2,3,6-TMP market is driven by China as 80% of the 2,3,6-TMP and Vitamin E production cluster is positioned in China. Increasing Vitamin E production in the country is set to bolster the 2,3,6 TMP demand reveals Fact.MR in a recently published report on global 2,3,6 Trimethylphenol market. As per the report,...www.houstonmirror.com
Comments / 0