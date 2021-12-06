ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan State basketball up to No. 19 in latest AP Poll

By Andrew Brewster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EMM8H_0dFZVWhh00
Nick King/Lansing State Journal

After a resounding win over Louisville and a win over a solid small school program like Toledo, Michigan State basketball is on the rise in the latest AP Poll, where they now sit at No. 19.

The Spartans were No. 22 last year, so they continue their steady march upwards after starting the season unranked.

Purdue is your new No. 1 and certainly look like the national title favorites along with No. 2 Baylor, although you can’t discount the talent of No. 3 Duke despite the recent loss.

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Ohio State Buckeyes suffer massive blow

As if losing to their arch-rival Michigan Wolverines wasn’t enough, the Ohio State Buckeyes suffered another massive setback today. Prized 5 star quarterback Quinn Ewers is entering the transfer portal, and is reportedly considering three schools in the Lone Star State as his next destination:. Ewers was widely regarded as...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Will Muschamp News

Will Muschamp is reportedly getting a promotion. Georgia’s football program confirmed on Saturday that defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is leaving the program to take over as head coach at Oregon. Lanning was first mentioned for the Oregon job on Friday. He’s since confirmed the news and will be leaving...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit shouts out Michigan after taking down Ohio Stat

It’s been a decade, but Michigan did it, taking down arch nemesis Ohio State. The Wolverines did it with a dominant physical presence on both sides of the ball. ESPN analyst and former Ohio State QB Kirk Herbstreit complimented how the Wolverines played against his former school. Michigan’s RB Hassan...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit chimes in on USC's 'statement' hire

USC has been looking for its next head coach for months, as the Trojans announced the firing of Clay Helton after Week 2, and the search concluded with the biggest hire in recent memory: Lincoln Riley. The Trojans managed to poach one of the best offensive-minded head coaches in the...
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Poll#Spartans#Purdue#Baylor#Michigan State Basketball#Msu Basketball
baylorlariat.com

No. 4 Baylor men’s basketball handles business in 45-point win

No. 4 Baylor men’s basketball took care of business in a 45-point win over the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Bears moved to 8-0 on the season after Saturday’s 99-54 win. Baylor’s depth showed tonight as five players scored in double figures. Baylor’s bench scored 59 points during the blowout....
WACO, TX
On3.com

Report: Oklahoma Sooners coordinator makes surprise decision

Multiple assistant coaches have left the Oklahoma staff after Lincoln Riley left the Sooners to become the next head coach of the USC Trojans. But it appears that new Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables was able to keep a valuable part of the Sooners’ staff in Norman. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Oklahoma run game coordinator Bill Bedenbaugh is expected to remain on Venables’ staff instead of leaving for Riley and USC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit names college football's best team after Championship Saturday

The College Football Playoff semifinalists will be announced early Sunday afternoon. In advance of the CFP Selection Show, ESPN analysts Kirk Herbstreit was asked for his take on the state of college football heading into the postseason. Herbstreit, like many others, admitted that he couldn’t help but be impressed by...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49K+
Followers
100K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy