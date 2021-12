Science Vs is a podcast hosted by Wendy Zukerman that tackles a wide variety of questions from a scientific point of view. They have recently released an episode all about the real life technology behind Jurassic Park and if we could really bring dinosaurs back from extinction. Experts interviewed are Jack Horner, a paleontologist who consulted on the movie, and his past fossil research partner Mary Schweitzer of North Carolina State University. If you have also been curious about the headlines talking about bringing wooly mammoths back then you’ll want to listen to this as well.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO