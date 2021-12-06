ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Tue 8:30 | Into the winter with COVID Q&A

ijpr.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNever a dull moment in the COVID pandemic. Health experts pointed out that the Omicron variant of the disease had...

www.ijpr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Iola Register

Fighting COVID this winter

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to kick off a more urgent campaign for Americans to get COVID-19 booster shots Thursday as he unveils his winter plans for combating the coronavirus and its omicron variant with enhanced availability of shots and vaccines but without major new restrictions. The...
U.S. POLITICS
Hartford Courant

Daily coronavirus updates: With COVID-19 hospitalizations rising rapidly, health commissioner describes ‘perfect storm’ for infection

In the view of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani, Connecticut’s recent COVID-19 surge has been driven by “a perfect storm” of factors. There’s a seasonal affect, with viral respiratory infections typically increasing in winter. There’s waning vaccine immunity that leaves fully vaccinated people more vulnerable than they were earlier this year. And there’s the inevitable increase ...
HARTFORD, CT
Cornell University

Q&A: COVID-19 and public health investment

For physician and epidemiologist Dr. Jay Varma, the COVID-19 pandemic underscores not only the importance of public health, but also the powerful and pressing role of governments, academic medical centers and other organizations to work together on emerging health threats. Varma is well-versed in the strategies to prevent and control...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Omicron#Jackson County Medical#Q A
Anderson Herald Bulletin

COVID-19 updates: November 30

Here’s a brief daily update on the coronavirus pandemic. State and county statistics reflect totals as of 11:59 p.m. Monday. National statistics reflect totals last updated at 4:51 p.m. Monday. World statistics are as of 11:05 a.m. Monday. Madison County. Confirmed cases: 20,749. Deaths: 447. Total fully vaccinated: 62,991. 24-hour...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued "Heartbreaking" COVID Warning

The coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing but not ending, at least not anytime soon in America. As vaccinations increase, experts worry they are not being adopted fast enough—and misinformation floods social media feeds, in a country polarized. With this top of mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, appeared with religious leaders for Let's Talk: An Online Conversation with the Surgeon General. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Health Expert In Denver Cautiously Watching Omicron Impact

DENVER (CBS4) – Two cases of the omicron variant have already been confirmed in Colorado. Medical experts expect the case count will rise as the COVID-19 variant rapidly spreads across the globe. “If you look at data from South Africa, [omicron] seems to be spreading 2-3 times more quickly than delta, which means it’s going really fast,” said Dr. Michelle Barron, Senior Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control at UCHealth. (credit: CBS) Barron said preliminary data shows symptoms may be less severe than those brought on by other variants of the virus. That is encouraging, yet there is still much more to...
COLORADO STATE
wirx.com

Hospitals Struggling With COVID Patients

From the Associated Press — The U.S. has reached a COVID-19 milestone of roughly 200 million fully vaccinated people, but cases and hospitalizations are still spiking, even in highly immunized pockets of the country like New England. The situation is not as dire as last year’s post-holiday surge before the public had any access to vaccines, but experts say the roughly currently 60% vaccinated.
HEALTH SERVICES
Boston

Dr. Ashish Jha says holiday gatherings are still safe for vaccinated people

“For most Americans, if you’re fully vaccinated, especially if you’re boosted, I think travel is pretty reasonable, pretty safe.”. With the United States experiencing a COVID-19 delta variant surge headed into the Christmas holidays, and with the new omicron strain of the virus on the rise, people may be uncertain about their plans for the year end celebrations.
TRAVEL
kentwired.com

Fighting the flu season with COVID-19 lurking

Campus life brings people together, and all the togetherness can create many opportunities for respiratory illnesses, such as the flu, to spread. Some people are concerned as the flu season arrives with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “Symptoms of COVID-19 and the flu are very similar, so it is very hard...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

If You Feel This, You May Have Omicron, Says Doctor

The coronavirus mutation Omicron is concerning. "This is a very unusual constellation of changes across the SARS-CoV-2 genome with greater than 30 of them in the important spike protein, which is the business end of the virus, particularly in its receptor binding domain, where there were about 10 mutations there," says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "This mutational profile is very different from other variants of interest and concern. And although some mutations are also found in Delta, this is not Delta—it's something different. And these mutations have been associated with increased transmissibility and immune innovation. Whereas other of the mutations have not yet been characterized as to their functional capability."
PUBLIC HEALTH
FL Radio Group

8 COVID Deaths in the Finger Lakes

Monday saw 52 COVID-19 related deaths in New York, with 8 of those being from the Finger Lakes. According to the governor’s latest report on the Coronavirus pandemic, 1 Cayuga, 2 Monroe, 3 Onondaga, and 2 Wayne County residents died from the virus on Monday, adding to the state’s current total death toll of 46,860.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
SB Nation

A Study Says If You're Taking This Vitamin, Your Heart Is in Good Shape

If you’ve recently been diagnosed with high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, or prediabetes, chances are you’re looking for ways to lower your risk of developing heart disease and preventing a heart attack or stroke. Healthcare providers agree that being physically active, eating nutritious foods, reducing stress, and maintaining a healthy weight are all important components of a heart-healthy lifestyle. The role supplements for heart health play can often be confusing.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy