Computers

Remoting 101: How to Remote Your Mac

Network World
 5 days ago

Now that a high-performance remoting solution for Mac is here, your creative and executive teams can access their Mac from anywhere. Just think about all the ways this could help optimize and...

www.networkworld.com

windowscentral.com

Forget other budget laptops and check out these HP Envy x360 Black Friday deals

HP's Envy x360 15 convertible laptop blew me away when I reviewed it earlier this year, noting impressive battery life, performance, and overall design. The Envy brand is a more affordable alternative to the premium Spectre x360 lineup, but it borrows many of the same features without costing nearly as much. If you like the idea of a 15.6-inch laptop that can have its display spin around for tent, stand, and tablet modes, this is likely the best you'll find in this price range. It's one of the best Black Friday laptop deals available, but only while HP's Flash Sale lasts through the day.
COMPUTERS
Gadget Review

How to Get Internet on TV_

In the US, there is an estimated 119.9 million TV households in the TV season 2018/19. This number includes both smart and “dumb” TVs. As the benefits of connecting these highly-rated TVs to the internet increase, you may find yourself wondering how to get internet on TV. The answer is extremely simple if you have a smart TV. However, if you do not have a smart TV, the answer is a little more complicated.
INTERNET
Cosmos

How do Wi-Fi and hotspots work?

The power of Wi-Fi If you wanted to connect to the internet before Wi-Fi (which, by the way, doesn’t stand for wireless fidelity – it doesn’t actually stand for anything) you needed a cable known as an ethernet cable. This cable converts 1s and 0s of binary, the language of...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Headlines

How To Use Your Android Smartphone As A Google TV Remote

One of the cool features of having a Google TV and an Android smartphone is the fact that you can control it from your smartphone. So if you’re one that loses your remote control often, this is a really great feature for you. And Google makes it super simple to set up and use whenever you need to.
CELL PHONES
MacRumors Forums

How to Transfer Data From Your Old Mac to a New Mac

When you want to move data from an old Mac to a new one, the most reliable method is to use Apple's Migration Assistant. Found in the Utilities folder of your Applications folder, Migration Assistant copies all of your files from your old Mac to your new Mac, so you don't have to transfer them manually.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Export Slideshows From Photos on Your Mac

Slideshows are a great way to enjoy memories that have been captured and immortalized in photos. With the Mac’s Photos app, not only can you watch an automatically generated slideshow, or your own slideshow projects, but you can also conveniently export and share your slideshow projects with your friends and loved ones. Here’s how to do it.
SOFTWARE
pro-tools-expert.com

Is This The Remote Post Mixing Solution Your Clients Will Love?

Reviewing mixes with directors has become a regular part of the job working in post sound. There are plenty of solutions on the market that let you stream audio and video over the internet, but the quality of the connection depends on both parties having a fast connection for it to work well.
CELL PHONES
Network World

APIs pose the latest threat of vendor-lock-in networking

In my surveys of enterprises, the number worried about vendor lock-in has hovered around 90% for 30 years. When you ask enterprises how they avoid it, they respond “standard interfaces” or “open-source”. Even today, the percentage who include “managing APIs” in their list of lock-in avoidance measures is in the statistical noise level, but APIs are perhaps the fastest-growing lock-in problem today, and they’re surely going to become a major problem in the future.
SOFTWARE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
aithority.com

Omni Remotes Launches “perpetual” Remote Control

The new solar-powered Model P will last years of standard daily use without replacing or recharging its battery. Omni Remotes, a global leader in home control solutions, announced a new remote that requires no battery replacement or recharging over its entire product lifetime. The solar-powered Model P has the potential to significantly reduce the use and disposal of alkaline batteries.
ELECTRONICS
imore.com

How to select a startup disk on your Mac

Whether you are looking to use Boot Camp with your best Mac or just need to do some serious troubleshooting, knowing how to select a startup disk on your Mac is a big help. Here's how to select a startup disk in macOS Monterey. What is a startup disk?. A...
COMPUTERS
Dark Reading

How Do I Empower a Remote Workforce Without Compromising Security?

Question: How can I empower a remote workforce without compromising security or productivity? How do I begin to transition to a zero-trust architecture?. Ash Devata, general manager, Cisco Zero Trust and Duo Security: The transition to a zero-trust architecture is a multiyear journey. We recommend that organizations scope through the phases of a journey and then integrate that scope into the organization’s zero-trust architecture. Starting with a strong maturity model, first establish user trust by verifying users with strong authentication using a passwordless or biometric indicator unique to them. Second, determine device and activity visibility, verifying user devices any time a user tries to login to an application. Third, device trust should be the focus, with limited access to apps or only segments of the network with zero-trust proxies or network segmentation. Fourth, adopting a fully adaptive set of policies for workforce and workloads together is the end state.
COMPUTERS
iclarified.com

How to Disable Autocorrect on Your Mac

These are instructions on how to disable automatic spelling correction on your Mac. You may want to do this if autocorrect is frequently changing correctly spelled content. Launch System Preferences from the Apple menu at the top left of your screen. Step Two. Choose Keyboard from the System Preferences menu.
SOFTWARE
Network World

5 Automation Use Cases for Splunk SOAR

The security operations center (SOC) is constantly overwhelmed. Analysts are drowning in security alerts, with far too many threats to investigate and resolve. Security operations work is rife with these types of monotonous, routine and repetitive tasks — especially at the tier-1 analyst level. To make matters worse, there’s a significant shortage of cybersecurity professionals, making it that much harder to respond to the thousands of alerts that come in daily.
SOFTWARE
Network World

Securing Cloud-Native Apps and CI/CD Pipelines at Scale

Forward-looking organizations are shifting security left in the software development lifecycle to engage development teams earlier, and improve coordination and collaboration. And they are using secrets management solutions to increase automation, reduce vulnerabilities, and accelerate application delivery. This whitepaper examines DevOps security challenges and outlines how new DevSecOps practices and...
COMPUTERS
Network World

5 Tenets for Your 2022 Database Management Plan

Get tips on choosing the right DBMS and the benefits of adopting PostgreSQL and EDB Postgres. 2022 database planning is top of mind for everyone. This webinar will review key tenets to consider when planning your optimal database(s) for application development. We will discuss cloud independence, scaling and high availability (HA), and assessing employee skills to support IT initiatives.
SOFTWARE
Network World

Why your IT teams need full-stack observability

Customers expect an exceptional digital experience, and they’re quick to seek out better service. To maintain customer loyalty, modernize your apps, and more, your IT teams need full-stack observability that bridges the gap between legacy software and modern applications.
COMPUTERS
Network World

How to use the dmesg command: 2-Minute Linux Tips

In this Linux tip, learn how to use the dmesg command. It's a command that displays the content of the kernel message buffer – messages that were sent by various system services such as device drivers. You can view a lot of information that you would normally not see and get insights into how your system is working.
COMPUTERS
Network World

Creating Today’s Immutable Cloud-Native Environments with AWS, SUSE and Trilio

Today’s IT environment is cloud native, focusing on containerized applications in Kubernetes clusters, running at the core, in the cloud, and at the edge. Ensuring business continuity and ensuring governance and compliance in this application-centric world requires new approaches to managing and protecting data. SUSE, Trilio, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have come together to empower organizations with the tools and capabilities they need to successfully deploy, manage, and protect their cloud-native applications.
SOFTWARE

