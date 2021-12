Nationally touring show to perform at the Queen Wilmington on Sunday, December 5. WILMINGTON, DE (11/24/21) The debate between the Beatles and the Rolling Stones has been going on ever since they first crossed paths on the charts 55 years ago. The argument at the time, and one that still persists, was that the Beatles were a pop group and the Stones were a rock band: the boys next door vs. the bad boys of rock. So who’s better? These two legendary bands will engage in an on-stage, throw down – a musical ‘showdown’ if you will – on Sunday, December 5 courtesy of tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction – The International Rolling Stones Show. The show played to a capacity crowd at the Queen in 2019.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 15 DAYS AGO