Bryce Duke returned for his second season with LAFC in 2021. In some ways, the 20-year-old made one of the biggest jumps on the squad. When LAFC first signed him, the team had three clear starters in midfield — Eduard Atuesta, Mark-Anthony Kaye and Latif Blessing — and two newcomers who seemed like future starters, in Francisco Ginella and Jose Cifuentes. As a result, the path to a real route to playing time seemed long and twisting for Duke.

MLS ・ 6 DAYS AGO