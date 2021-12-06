Cayuga Co. Sheriff’s Department releases community survey

The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Department wants your input on how it can best serve the public.

The department has posted its 2021 Community Survey. Sheriff Brian Schenck says “partnering with our community is key to successfully fulfilling our mission. Today we have released our 2021 Community Survey. We encourage and welcome all to complete this short questionnaire to help us gauge and improve our service.

The survey can be found here.

