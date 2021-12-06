ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayuga County, NY

Cayuga Co. Sheriff’s Department releases community survey

 5 days ago
The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Department wants your input on how it can best serve the public.

The department has posted its 2021 Community Survey. Sheriff Brian Schenck says “partnering with our community is key to successfully fulfilling our mission. Today we have released our 2021 Community Survey. We encourage and welcome all to complete this short questionnaire to help us gauge and improve our service.

The survey can be found here.

WSAW

Wood County Sheriff’s Department investigating Port Edwards teacher

PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department has completed its investigation into a teacher from the Port Edwards School District. The investigation began on Nov. 30. Wood County Chief Deputy Quentin Ellis said findings will be forwarded to the District Attorney Friday or next week. The nature of the investigation was not released.
PORT EDWARDS, WI
swnewsmedia.com

Registration open for Scott County Sheriff's Office Community Academy

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to work in law enforcement? The Scott County Sheriff’s Office invites Scott County community members and business owners to participate in the annual Sheriff’s Community Academy — an interactive, six-week series meant to give academy participants a working knowledge of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
Stillwater News-Press

Payne County Sheriff requests audit of his department's purchase orders

In new business at Monday’s weekly meeting, the Payne County Board of County Commissioners approved a request from Sheriff Joe Harper to ask the Oklahoma Auditor and Inspector to conduct an audit of purchase orders from the Sheriff’s office. Harper presented the request last Wednesday afternoon after the meeting agenda...
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
Grand Island Independent

Sheriff’s department report high seatbelt compliance

YORK – The York County Sheriff’s Department participated in the “Buckle Up. Every Trip. Every Time” campaign Nov. 24-28, which was sponsored by the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office. During that time, extra deputies were out on patrol, specifically looking for seatbelt violations on...
YORK COUNTY, NE
