U.S. wants private sector to operate with full information about China’s Xinjiang

China said Monday it will take "countermeasures" if the United States called for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, hours after unconfirmed reports that the Biden administration could announce such a move this week. CNN and NBC cited unnamed sources Sunday as saying the diplomatic boycott -- meaning no US government officials would attend the Games, but athletes would still compete -- could be revealed this week, after President Joe Biden said in November it was something he was "considering." Biden is under pressure at home to speak out on China's human rights abuses, especially in Xinjiang where the US government says repression of the Uyghur ethnic group qualifies as genocide. In response to reports Beijing said such a move would be "pure grandstanding".

