Riding a motorcycle, particularly for long distances, can definitely take its toll on your butt and lower back. This can definitely be a hindrance for riders who rely on their machines for commuting on a daily basis, as well as those who cover long distances on trips out of town. Needless to say, a comfy saddle tends to go a really long way in keeping you nice and comfy for the road ahead.

BICYCLES ・ 3 DAYS AGO