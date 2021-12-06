Daily News: J. Law’s Red Carpet Return, Chanel Address Controversy, Daniel Lee’s Last Bottega Veneta Collection, Martha Stewart’s Budding Romance, And More!

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday. This year marked the triumphant return of the red carpet after a year of watching celebrities accept awards in sweatpants. Now, plucked from the comfort of their homes and back into a world of full glam, celebrities embraced bold color and "unfettered self-expression." Vanessa Friedman spotlights the 2021 red carpet standouts in a new piece for The New York Times, recognizing the sartorial wins of people like Zendaya and Spike Lee. Friedman also gives her 2022 red carpet predictions: "It was Jennifer Lawrence, though, who gave a nod to what's next in 2022 when she appeared at the premiere of 'Don't Look Up' in full pregnant glory and golden Dior, like the promise of an even more glittering future. Dress for it, and it may come." {The New York Times}

