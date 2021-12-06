ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily News: J. Law’s Red Carpet Return, Chanel Address Controversy, Daniel Lee’s Last Bottega Veneta Collection, Martha Stewart’s Budding Romance, And More!

By Freya Drohan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ.Law—how we missed you! The actress, avec bump, returned to the red carpet last night for the New York City premiere of her latest movie, Don’t Look Up. Flanked by co-stars including Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep, the 31-year-old looked resplendent in a shimmering cape-sleeve gown from the Dior Spring Summer...

Ashley Olsen looked elegant at the CFDA Fashion Awards, where she and sister Mary-Kate were nominated for American Accessories Designer of the Year for The Row. Ashley Olsen made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York on Wednesday, Nov. 10. The fashion designer, 35, looked elegant in a timeless black trench coat from her fashion label The Row. The former sitcom star and her sister Mary-Kate were nominated for American Accessories Designer of the Year for their label.
Vogue

Inside Lady Gaga’s Decade-Spanning Beauty Transformation For House Of Gucci

How do you bring realism to a larger-than-life story? That was the pivotal question in the minds of Lady Gaga’s make-up artist Sarah Tanno and hairdresser Frederick Aspiras as they crafted her transformation into infamous heiress Patrizia Reggiani for Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci. In recreating the real woman who upended the Gucci dynasty and plotted the murder of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, Gaga’s glam team needed to perfect an array of decade-spanning looks; ones that were true to Reggiani’s gaudy brand of glamour and historically accurate to the style and dress of the times. More specifically, the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s.
BEAUTY & FASHION
iheart.com

Martha Stewart Reveals She’s Dating!

Martha Stewart was on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live when she was asked if she is dating. She said "no." Then she corrected herself. She said she is dating but she is not telling Andy Cohen who she is dating. She also admitted that after she posted her 'thirst trap'...
CELEBRITIES
thefashionistastories.com

Rooney Mara, Irina Shayk & Stella Maxwell at the ''Nightmare Alley'' NY Premiere

Following her attendance at the Gotham awards, Rooney Mara along with Irina Shayk and Stella Maxwell attended the premiere of ''Nightmare Alley'' yesterday evening(December 1st) in New York. Rooney Mara of course wore all black, a custom ALEXANDER MCQUEEN floral & lace bustier dress and a cropped tailored jacket. Rooney...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

'Jennifer Lawrence is finally back': Fans celebrate the pregnant actress's return to the red carpet

Jennifer Lawrence has made a return to the red carpet sporting a super glam gold gown and a baby bump. The pregnant actress appeared alongside Don't Look Up co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill and Meryl Streep, marking Lawrence's first major movie premiere since Dark Phoenix in 2019. A lot has changed for the 31-year-old in the years since, most notably her marriage to Cooke Maroney, who she is now expecting her first child with. Although she's made moves to step back into the spotlight, Lawrence is set on taking a new and more private approach to her fame as she's starting a family.
CELEBRITIES
Design Taxi

Chanel Addresses Dissent Over $825 Advent Calendar: It’s ‘A Bit Of A Shame’

Chanel’s first attempt at an advent calendar didn’t generate the festive cheer it was hoping for. To celebrate the 100th anniversary of its signature fragrance and bottle, the luxury house released an array of limited-edition items in the shape of the No. 5 bottle, including a calendar filled with “mysterious delights and surprises… marked with Gabrielle Chanel's lucky number.” Although the gift includes full-sized Chanel beauty products, customers weren’t expecting to find “goodies” like stickers and a dust bag in its 27 boxes, considering that it’s priced at US$825.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fashionista.com

Must Read: The Return of the Red Carpet, Christie's to Auction 'House of Gucci' Costumes for Charity

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday. This year marked the triumphant return of the red carpet after a year of watching celebrities accept awards in sweatpants. Now, plucked from the comfort of their homes and back into a world of full glam, celebrities embraced bold color and "unfettered self-expression." Vanessa Friedman spotlights the 2021 red carpet standouts in a new piece for The New York Times, recognizing the sartorial wins of people like Zendaya and Spike Lee. Friedman also gives her 2022 red carpet predictions: "It was Jennifer Lawrence, though, who gave a nod to what's next in 2022 when she appeared at the premiere of 'Don't Look Up' in full pregnant glory and golden Dior, like the promise of an even more glittering future. Dress for it, and it may come." {The New York Times}
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Hailee Steinfeld Goes Classic in Strapless Black Dress & Louboutin Pumps for ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Hailee Steinfeld headed to appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” wearing a warm and stylish look on Tuesday. The 24-year-old actress promoted her new Disney+ series “Hawkeye” wearing a fitted black, off-the-shoulder long sleeve dress and bundled up with a black comfy coat for her outing. She tied her locks up in a ponytail and wore simple stud earrings. For footwear, the “Edge of Seventeen” actress went with a classic pair of black pointed-toe Christian Louboutin pumps in a suede material. The shoes featured a 4-inch stiletto heel. When it comes to Steinfeld’s essential fashion aesthetic, she typically gravitates towards fashion-forward...
BEAUTY & FASHION
fashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Karl Lagerfeld’s Estate Auction Begins, Nicole Miller Resort, Plus! A Mini Movie Feat. Marc Jacobs

Karl Lagerfeld’s highly-anticipated estate auction begins today. For the first time since his death in 2019, over 1,000 possessions belonging to Kaiser Karl will be up for the taking. Pieces belonging to the iconic designer and arbiter of taste are set to be auctioned in Monaco by Sotheby’s from today through December 5, with subsequent auctions in Paris (December 14-15) and Cologne (March 22, 2022). In anticipation, Lagerfeld’s friend and muse Lady Amanda Harlech gave Vogue a tour of his Parisian abode—one of his five properties—giving a glimpse into the enviable collection of fashion, furniture, art, and photography that he collected during his tenure at Chanel, Fendi, and other major design houses. Prices reportedly start at as little as $11 (for Choupette’s dishes; a fashion fanatic’s dream!) to $445,000 for his Rolls Royce. Grab your paddles!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

How Celebrities Are Already Wearing Pantone’s Color of 2022

Click here to read the full article. Pantone’s color of 2022 was just announced today, but several celebrities and prominent figures have already looked to the hue for their public appearances this year. Very Peri, a dark blue-purple hue, is Pantone’s color of 2022. The color is described as a “dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet red undertone,” which blends “the faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red,” according to Pantone.More from WWDStreet Style and Celebrity Photos of the Biggest Color Trends of 2022How Celebrities Are Already Wearing Pantone's Color of 2022The Top Trending...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Jennifer Lawrence sustains minor injuries after glass explosion stunt for Netflix’s Don’t Look Up goes wrong

Jennifer Lawrence has sustained minor injuries after a glass explosion stunt went wrong on the set of Don’t Look Up.The forthcoming Netflix comedy – which stars Lawrence opposite Leonardo DiCaprio – has been forced to temporarily suspend production following the disruption. Don’t Look Up was filming in Boston when the incident occurred, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.Lawrence had been shooting a scene with Timothee Chalamet when the controlled glass explosion sent shards of glass flying, causing minor injuries to the Hunger Games star.Production on the film was subsequently paused on Friday (5 February), however, Lawrence is expected to return to the...
MOVIES

