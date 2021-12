White blossom, lemon zest and slight petrol aromas get a boost from a savory herbaceous characteristic, suggesting fresh spring chives. The palate of this wine is slightly off dry, with plenty of alcohol and acidity to keep any sweetness in check. Herbaceousness follows through on the medium-length finish, with a closing note of celery leaves. Layla Schlack.

DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO