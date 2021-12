“This is the 30th Green500,” said Wu Feng, custodian of the Green500 list, at the list’s SC21 birds-of-a-feather session. “You could say 15 years of Green500, which makes it, I guess, the crystal anniversary.” Indeed, HPCwire marked the 15th anniversary of the Green500 – which ranks supercomputers by flops-per-watt, rather than just by flops – earlier this year with its 29th list. But strangely, six months later, quite a bit has changed in the landscape: the exascale era is (somewhat) officially here; the list has reached a significant milestone; and its reigning champion is doing anything but resting on its laurels.

