United throughout time

By Elisabeth Brockman
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article contains “Star Trek: Discovery” season four spoilers. Star Trek has always pulled me in with its continuation of Earth life, parallels to current events and imaginative setting. The crew of “Star Trek: Discovery,” its newest iteration, continued the “human adventure” on Nov. 18 with season four. According...

The Hollywood Reporter

‘Star Trek – The Motion Picture’: THR’s 1979 Review

On Dec. 7, 1979, Paramount’s Star Trek – The Motion Picture hit theaters and launched the franchise on the big screen. The film, which reunited the cast of the CBS series, went on to earn three Oscar nominations (for art direction, original score and visual effects) at the 52nd Academy Awards. The Hollywood Reporter’s original review is below:  No mistake about it, Star Trek is a big movie — big in scope, big in spectacle and, most important, big in entertainment values. Trekkies will be pleased to know that almost all of their favorite characters are back in their original roles...
Polygon

What The Oracle turned out to be in the original Matrix movies

Of all the characters seen throughout the original Matrix trilogy, few are as intriguing and consequential to the universe of the films than that of the Oracle. Played by Gloria Foster (and then Mary Alice in the third film, following Foster’s death), the Oracle was introduced as a mentor figure of sorts to Morpheus, and an ally in the human resistance’s ongoing war against the machines. She went on to play a pivotal role in Neo’s personal arc in The Matrix, and through the cataclysmic events of The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.
Disney’s ‘Encanto’ is spellbinding

Mirabel Madrigal is the only person in her family who does not have a magical ability. Released to U.S. theaters Nov. 24, animated Disney movie “Encanto” takes the viewer on a colorful journey through the story of a magically gifted family. As the inciting incident, Mirabel sees a startling vision...
Variety

The Best Comics of 2021

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. It’s beginning to look a lot like the holiday season, which means different things to different people. For some, it’s the opportunity to spend time with loved ones; for others, a chance to finally dig out Phil Spector’s Christmas album and stick it on repeat for the next month. The end of the year also means that it’s time to look back at the...
Deadline

‘Shatner In Space’: William Shatner’s Space Flight Documented In Amazon Special

William Shatner‘s trip to space on Blue Origin will be documented in the new Amazon special Shatner in Space, premiering on Dec. 15 in the U.S., Canada, UK, Australia, and New Zealand. Other territories will be added in early 2022. The Star Trek star announced the one-hour special during a virtual panel for CCXP Worlds on Sunday. Shatner in Space will give viewers an inside look at the before, during, and after of the historic trip that saw him become the oldest person ever to travel to space. At the time of his flight on Oct. 13,—alongside Chris Boshuizen, Glen de Vries, and Audrey Powers—he was 90 years old. “My time in space was the most profound experience I could have ever imagined,” said Shatner in a statement. “This special documenting my journey gives a dramatic view of that experience, and my hope is that it inspires the world to see we must go to space to save Earth.” Shatner in Space is produced by Amazon Studios, Blue Origin, Film 45, Jason Ehrlich Productions, and Bright Spot Content.
Inverse

An asteroid three times as tall as the is wobbling to Earth

An asteroid is headed towards Earth, wobbling its way to our planet like a football thrown across the universe. Asteroid 2003 SD220 is a highly elongated, tumbling space rock three times as tall as the Empire State Building and almost as tall as Dubai’s Burj Khalifa (the tallest building in the world). The asteroid is making its closest approach on December 17, where it will come within 3 million miles of Earth. That’s about 14 times the distance between Earth and its Moon.
The Independent

Eyes on the stars

Wang Zhipu, 16, begins his voyage into space after class. Mounting a telescope on the balcony at home, the high-school sophomore observes the skies, taking photos. The student at Yongtai No 1 High School in Yongtai county in Fuzhou, Fujian province, taught himself astrophotography by reading books and by searching online.
utah.edu

Art and human connection throughout a pandemic

When Jody Andes moved back to Utah, she was tired of teaching and looking to volunteer her time instead. A friend invited her to go through training to become a docent volunteer for the Utah Museum of Fine Arts (UMFA). That was 12 years ago. Margaret Landesman studied art history...
epicstream.com

Star Trek: First Contact Writer Confirms Tom Hanks Was Considered For A Role

Star Trek: First Contact was released 25 years ago and Trekkies still consider it as the best The Next Generation movie. The film focused on the crew as they go back in time and stop the Borg's attempt to prevent the historical moment (in its universe) where humanity had its first encounter with alien life.
Inverse

Why Jeff Bezos’ vision of space is “more expansive” than Elon Musk’s

Elon Musk’s Mars city? It’s nothing compared to Jeff Bezos’ vision. The two billionaires are locked in a race to send humans to space, with Musk’s SpaceX far in front of Bezos’ Blue Origin venture. But the two differ on what to do when humanity arrives in space: Musk wants to establish a self-sustaining city on Mars, while Bezos would rather see humans orbiting Earth in giant space stations.
mcccagora.com

A ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ discovery

Shane Werlinger, my father, set a small stack of books in front of me at the kitchen table. They were practically falling apart- loose pages, spines plastered with packing tape, and writing all over the insides. They were his childhood set of rulebooks for a tabletop role-playing game called “Dungeons...
SFGate

Disneyland fans: Now is the time to unite against Genie Plus

Last week, I went to Disneyland. It was by no means perfect. Rides broke down — a lot — but when they worked, things were pretty damn smooth. The dreaded stand-by line for Rise of the Resistance posted a 75-minute wait; in 45 minutes, I was done riding it entirely. It was a similar situation at the Spider-Man Web Slingers attraction: long posted wait time, quick actual trip through the queue.
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
gamepolar.com

BioShock Sequel Reportedly Set in Antarctica Throughout a Acquainted Time Interval

We’ve identified for a while now that one other BioShock is in growth at 2K’s new California-based studio Cloud Chamber, however precise particulars have been onerous to return by. Job adverts have hinted we could also be getting extra of an “emergent sandbox world” and RPG-like development programs this time round, however past that, we’ve been left to invest.
