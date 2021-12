US stocks are looking to extend gains from the previous session as Omicron fears continue to ease. In the wake of steep losses last week, the market mood has been notably more upbeat this week after several health experts across the globe, including the US’s Dr Anthony Fauci, have said Omicron symptoms appear milder, so far. Whilst it is still early days the encouraging news sparked bargain hunters into action. Who would want to miss out on the possibility that a milder variant could accelerate natural immunity to COVID?

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO