Former employee sentenced for putting razor blades and screws into pizza dough

By Entreprenur en Español
Middletown Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicholas Mitchell was accused of putting razor blades and screws into the mass of pizzas that were sold in supermarkets in Maine and New Hampshire, in the United States. On Thursday he was sentenced...

www.middletownpress.com

