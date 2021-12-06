ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Ader Error and Zara Team Up for Expansive New AZ Collection

By Trace William Cowen
Complex
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe power of language is at the center of the AZ Collection, a new collaborative effort between Zara and the South Korean brand Ader Error. The collection, sales for which kicked off...

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Casablanca and New Balance Team Up on a XC-72 in Winter White

Following the success of the Casablanca x New Balance XC-72 released back in August, the collaborators have joined forces yet again on the lifestyle sneaker. While initially opting for two race car-inspired colorways, this time around the labels have dressed the model in tonal white, allowing the shoe’s varied fabrications to shine.
APPAREL
sprudge.com

Blue Bottle And Human Made Team Up For New Apparel Collab

When it comes to collaborations between coffee companies and streetwear brands, there really is no greater resource than Hypebeast. They do have their own cafe collab with Hiroshi Sawada after all, the appropriately-named Hypebeans in Hong Kong. The streetwear compendium with its finger of the pulse of the caffeinated collab recently brought news of a newest apparel cross-pollination between Blue Bottle Coffee and Human Made.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Palace Teams Up With Zomby For Its Holiday 2021 Collection

Still hungry for more Palace? You're in luck; it's back for Holiday 2021 with a jam-packed collection including collaborations with Zomby and Trickers. Week-on-week, season-to-season, Palace has been crafting a world of its own, pulling references from the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s for a carefully curated UK nostalgia trip.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
New Haven Register

Death Row Records and Shoe Palace Team Up for Apparel Collection

In the midst of its 30th anniversary, all eyez are on Death Row Records: the label has teamed up with Shoe Palace to launch a collection of officially-licensed Death Row apparel. The new Death Row x Shoe Palace collection brings T-shirts, sweatshirts, sweats, shorts, hats and jackets — all showcasing...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Az Collection#South Korean
Grazia

Zara Has Launched The Most Incredible Collection Of Limited Edition Coats

Is there anybody who doesn't love Zara? From Kate Middleton, who regularly wears pieces she's had for years to Selena Gomez, who wore one of the brand's coats just this week, even celebrities can't get enough of the high street label. It's the shop responsible for possibly the most ubiquitous dress of all time and offers one of the best sales, too. Today, it has launched a collection of some of the most beautiful coats your eyes will ever see.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

Robb Recommends: A Warm Winter Coat That’s Stylish Enough to Wear to the Office

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which our editors and contributors endorse something they’ve tried and loved—and think will change your life for the better. If you purchase a product or service through a link in this story, we may receive a small commission. Every winter, the words of grandparents everywhere ring through my ears: “Make sure you wrap up warm!” The cold is real, but I really hate being wrapped up to A Christmas Story levels of immobility. The Grandad Trench Coat from Parisian brand De Bonne Facture fits the bill perfectly: a coat that is roomy enough for...
APPAREL
udiscovermusic.com

Queen And Peloton Team Up For New Classes And Clothing Line

Queen has announced that they have shared their biggest hits with Peloton. The Queen Artist Series starts Wednesday, December 8. Plus, to celebrate, there is a brand new Queen x Peloton clothing line. In tribute to the band, Peloton is refreshing its original Queen Artist Series, offering its community of...
APPAREL
investing.com

The Spanish Zara Launches Its First Collection In The Metaverse

The Spanish Zara Launches Its First Collection In The Metaverse. The chain of stores thus ventures into the metaverse by launching its collection of clothing for humans and avatars. The models are available through the metaverse of South Korean tech company ZEPETO. Zara, the Spanish global fashion giant, launched its...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Sparkles in Dazzling Coat and Sharp Boots at Saks Fifth Avenue Window Launch

Michelle Obama brought major sparkle last night to the launch event for Saks Fifth Avenue’s iconic holiday windows. The former first lady arrived in a dazzling ensemble, composed of a sparkling black coat and matching wide-leg pants. Her winter-ready outfit also featured a silky black turtleneck top and gleaming hoop earrings. Obama made the special appearance on behalf of the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, which Saks partnered with for their 2021 holiday campaign, lights show and window displays. The organization aims to empower young girls through education worldwide. “In the spirit of holiday giving, Saks is making a generous donation that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

Ralph Lauren Dropped a Digital Winter-Themed Collection Exclusively on Roblox

Ralph Lauren has taken its first steps into the metaverse by launching a digital collection of gender-neutral clothing exclusively for Roblox, an online gaming platform. Within the holiday-themed experience, dubbed “The Ralph Lauren Winter Escape,” the avatars can wear up to eight sportswear looks from the brand’s Polo Sport, Stadium and Snow Beach archives. Select items from the current collections will also be available, with most of the clothing coming in bold colors and sporty graphics. Fans can expect new products to drop weekly, ranging from new looks to limited-edition accessories, and surprise bonus items. Roblox was launched in 2006 and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Rolling Stone

Grateful Dead Team Up With Nixon for Limited-Edition Watch and Accessories Collection

Grateful Dead are expanding their merch catalog with something new: bags and watches courtesy of Nixon. Available to shop online at nixon.com/gratefuldead, the new Grateful Dead x Nixon line comprises seven limited-edition watches, along with a backpack, convertible duffel bag, beverage sling, crossbody and stash bag. Each timepiece brings iconic Grateful Dead artwork — including the 13-point lightning bolt, the Dancing Bear and the Steal Your Face lighting skull — to five of Nixon’s best-selling watch styles. The result is a line of stylish, collectible watches with subtle nods to the legendary rock band (as Nixon puts it, “the dead is in...
APPAREL
Robb Report

Gucci and The North Face Team Up for a Punchy New Collaboration

Gucci and The North Face are back together once again for an unexpected second drop of their hype-worthy collaboration. Much like the archival ‘70s designs from the first drop, chapter two of the collection by the Alessandro Michele-led Italian fashion house and the outerwear giant continues to have a significant outdoor influence, but this time with a ‘90s edge. The extensive 130-piece, cross-category collection for men and women comprises of ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage, and shoes, including many pieces like hiking boots, multi-pocketed backpacks, and insulated jackets that reinforce its outdoor purpose. Bright colors and several floral prints created in partnership with The...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

With Bold Colors and Luxurious Fabrics, These New Brands Are Making Knitwear Fun Again

Last year’s lockdown illustrated what really becomes of idle hands. Some kneaded sourdough, others assembled puzzles, and many knitted, crocheted and macraméd the days away. From Bernie Sanders’s Inauguration Day mittens to Tom Daley’s poolside crafting at the Summer Olympics, knitting has gone from granny pastime to zeitgeisty fascination. Even if you didn’t take up the needles yourself, there’s a new guard of knitwear-focused brands reinvigorating homespun classics. Sweaters, long dismissed as sartorial backup singers, are now taking center stage. It’s not that the category has been reinvented so much as reappraised. While a beautiful cashmere sweater is perfectly nice, it’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

Kanye West Unveils Free Larry Hoover Merch Collection

Kanye West reunites with Demna Gvasalia to help raise awareness about prison and sentencing reform. On Thursday night, Ye unveiled a collection of “Free Larry Hoover” merch in support of his benefit concert for the incarcerated Gangster Disciples co-founder. The range includes a pullover hoodie, a baseball shirt, a jumpsuit, jeans in various washes, and a cap. The bulk of the range is presented in a light-blue color with the “Free Hoover” slogan featured throughout.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Alex Mill to Launch First-Ever Shoe This Weekend

Alex Mill is in growth mode. After starting as a men’s shirt brand founded by Alex Drexler in 2012, the company has since undergone a complete reinvention with the help of Madewell and J.Crew’s former design lead Somsack Sikhounmuong, who joined the company after a 15-year stint at the retail chain. Under the leadership of Alex, Somsack, and the brand’s CEO Mickey Drexler —Alex’s dad and the former CEO of J.Crew and Gap — the company opened a new store in 2020 on 70 Mercer Street in SoHo and more recently, a shop on Madison Avenue. Sikhounmuong is also credited with bringing...
APPAREL
Guitar World Magazine

IK Multimedia teams up with Mesa/Boogie for new AmpliTube collection

IK Multimedia has joined forces with guitar amp giant Mesa/Boogie to create the AmpliTube Mesa/Boogie 2 collection. Created using IK's meticulous Volumetric Impulse Response technology, AmpliTube Mesa/Boogie 2 brings a total of four new amps and five new cabs – all approved by the Mesa/Boogie team – to IK Multimedia's AmpliTube 5 software.
ELECTRONICS
BHG

Walmart and Gap Teamed Up on a Timeless Holiday Home Collection—Here's What to Shop

Featuring modern linen upholstery and a slightly vintage silhouette, this gray sofa acts as the perfect anchor to any living room. No matter whether your style is rustic or modern, it'll seamlessly match with your existing furniture and decor. Great for comfortable lounging, the couch has soft foam cushions and curved arms. The sofa also comes in charcoal and navy velvet.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy