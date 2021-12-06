The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience - Official Teaser Trailer

Planet of Lana - An Off- Earth Odyssey is a new sci-fi adventure from developer Wishfully, with music composed by The Last Guardian composer, Takeshi Furukawa, planned for release in 2022. Check out this quick trailer from The Game Awards 2021.
Here's a brief glimpse of Master Chief striding into a fight with several Banished soldiers. The Banished may be ruthless in battle, but the Master Chief has plenty of abilities at his disposal. Halo Infinite releases on December 8, 2021 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. It'll be available day one on Xbox Game Pass.
Archosaur Games, a Chinese game developer being one of the first companies to develop mobile games using Epic Games’ Unreal Engine environment, recently created a cross-platform teaser video using Unreal Engine 5 (UE5) that was showcased today at the annual Unreal Open Day (UOD) 2021. A breakthrough technology at Unreal...
As part of the start of Fortnite Chapter 3, Epic Games has announced that Fortnite development has shifted to Unreal Engine 5, the latest version of the company's graphic technology. Last year, after the gorgeous Unreal Engine 5 tech demo, Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney said Fortnite would...
From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes The Matrix Resurrections, the long-awaited next chapter in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity. Matrix Resurrections arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22, 2021.
Catch up on the story of the Swords of Legends Online with this latest trailer for the MMORPG. The Forbidden Court update brings a new zone to explore along with the latest chapter. A new winter event runs from December 16 until January 6, 2022 where players can complete daily and weekly quests, befriend snowmen or battle each other in icy mazes.
Game developer One-O-One Games and publisher META have announced that their upcoming post-apocalyptic horror game, Aftermath, is planned to be released on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. A new trailer was released today, providing a closer look into the game’s expected chaotic world. The game follows Charlie Gray, an...
A new image of Master Chief from the Halo TV series shows that Paramount has certainly got one thing right: that's game-accurate Mjolnir armor he's wearing. The photo, revealed by Entertainment Weekly, shows actor Pablo Schreiber suited up as John-117 in a sandy environment. Talking to EW, Schreiber said that...
Dramatic Labs has announced Star Trek: Resurgence, an new official Star Trek video game made in collaboration with ViacomCBS. The third-person narrative adventure game is made by a team that includes over 20 former Telltale staff, and will launch on PC and consoles in 2022. Announced at The Game Awards...
Watch the announcement trailer for Dune Spice Wars, the upcoming real-time strategy game with 4X elements and featuring asymmetrical gameplay, as well as multiple playable factions, and more. Dune Spice Wars, based on the sci-fi novel Dune, is coming to Steam Early Access in 2022.
Senua returns in this cinematic look at Hellblade 2 that has Senua leading a charge against a giant, while dealing with the many voices in her head. Check out the latest trailer revealed at The Game Awards 2021.
As with all of Inscryption, Act 3 is full of secrets and puzzles for you to discover in between the card battles. You'll find these both in Botopia's overworld and in PO3's "real-world" room. Think of it as something of a mix between Leshy's cabin in Act 1 and the overworld in Act 2.
Square Enix and Platinum Games brings an all new 3rd person action game, with players able to control all kinds of wild powers in order to defeat their foes. The goal: To ascend the tower of Babylon and make it fall. Babylon's Fall releases March 3, 2022.
With the year 2021 coming to an end, IGN's Destin Legarie, Stella Chung and Mark Medina reflect on their time playing Deathloop and Cypberpunk 2077; presented by Razer Iskur. Deathloop is available on PC and Playstation 5 (PS5) Cyberpunk 2077 is available on PC, Playstation 5 (PS5), Playstation 4 (PS4), Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.
