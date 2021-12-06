ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See What's New in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Flipped

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the Fortnite Chapter 3 trailer for Season 1: Flipped. The Island...

GIZORAMA

Welcome to Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 3 – Season 1: Flipped

Welcome to a brand-new chapter of Fortnite! With the Island flipping, a whole new one has been uncovered! New places to explore, new weapons to wield, new people to meet, and much more in Chapter 3 – Season 1: Flipped!. It goes without saying that getting flipped over can be...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

What is Fortnite Flipped?: Everything You Need to Know

We've got all the details about Fortnite Flipped and what that means for the new island map. Epic Games decided to reveal the new island map for Fortnite Chapter 3 in an immersive, interactive way. With their "Fortnite Flipped" initiative, the company relied on Fortnite fans and the prevalence of their presence on social media to reveal the brand new playground for Loopers far and wide.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dune Spice Wars - Announcement Trailer

Watch the announcement trailer for Dune Spice Wars, the upcoming real-time strategy game with 4X elements and featuring asymmetrical gameplay, as well as multiple playable factions, and more. Dune Spice Wars, based on the sci-fi novel Dune, is coming to Steam Early Access in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

ARC Raiders Reveal Trailer

Team up and tackle giant mechs in this PvE third-person shooter set in a breathtakingly beautiful post-apocalyptic world. Coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Chivalry 2 - Free Weekend Announcement Trailer

A free cross-platform play weekend kicks off today in Chivalry 2 and runs until December 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Additionally, Chivalry 2's Merry Chivmas holiday update brings a new brawl mode cathedral map, holiday decorations, new warbow weapon, special holiday helmets, and more to the multiplayer first-person slasher game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sonic 2 Movie Trailer Debuts, Possible PlayStation "Game Pass," and More! | IGN The Weekly Fix

Wanna catch-up on all the highlights from this week? Tune-in for your Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming and entertainment news! 00:37 - PlayStation's Possible Game Pass Equivalent 03:14 - GTA V Online New DLC 06:18 - Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Makes Backwards Compatibility Confusing 09:49 - This Month's New Game Pass Games 13:33 - Spider-Man: No Way Home's New Villain Posters 16:33 - Kevin Feige Reveals New Details On No Way Home 19:44 - Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Details Announced 23:14 - Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Genshin Impact - Arataki Itto Character Teaser Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Genshin Impact for a look at the character, Arataki Itto. When the Arataki Gang is involved, even the most traditional repertoire may usher in a new twist. Although some in the audience have enjoyed such a surprise, it has caused quite the trouble for the Tenryou Commission. Let's see who will get the last laugh this time: Arataki Itto with his booming laughter, or the soldiers who are swift at maintaining law and order.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Wiki Guide

Kapp'n is a returning character to Animal Crossing: New Horizons who runs his own boat tours to brand new Mystery Islands. In this guide, you'll learn everything you need to know about about Kapp'n including where to find him, how to unlock the Kapp'n Boat Tours, and.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Character Trailer

With the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass, unlock characters like Spider-Man and, preceding him: The “Lotus Walker” Shanta, unlocked immediately with the Battle Pass. The wanderer Ronin. The no-nonsense Lt. John Llama. The flavor-synthetic but attitude-authentic Gumbo. The optimistic outlaw Harlowe. The Island-raised and Island-defending Haven. Later on in the Season, unlock the leader of The Seven The Foundation.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Fortnite: Chapter 3 – Season 1: What Is Med-Mist?

Med-Mist is a new healing item added for Fortnite: Chapter 3 – Season 1. The Med Mist can be used to heal either you or your allies and heals up white health, not shields. It can even be used while you’re moving, handy if you need to heal an ally who is being carried by another teammate or if you’re trying to escape the storm.
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 FLIPPED is Here! Recap and What’s New

Fortnite is known for its major events like finales, concerts and competitions. Chapter 2 Season 8 ended with a bang—or a flip—and I’ve been immersed in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 since they first let us drop onto the brand-new (ish) island yesterday morning. The Battle Royale game was setting records yesterday, even putting players looking to dive in into a queue, which I haven’t experienced since my days with World of Warcraft. To say this chapter was highly anticipated would be an understatement, but does it live up to the hype?
VIDEO GAMES

