See What's New in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Flipped

UPDATE: With Chapter 3 downtime underway, Epic are asking players to use the #FortniteFlipped hashtag on social media to reveal the new map slowly over on fliptheisland.com. If you don’t want to wait, check out some of the new landmarks and POIs below. ORIGINAL STORY: Fortnite: Chapter 3’s Battle Pass...
Welcome to a brand-new chapter of Fortnite! With the Island flipping, a whole new one has been uncovered! New places to explore, new weapons to wield, new people to meet, and much more in Chapter 3 – Season 1: Flipped!. It goes without saying that getting flipped over can be...
We've got all the details about Fortnite Flipped and what that means for the new island map. Epic Games decided to reveal the new island map for Fortnite Chapter 3 in an immersive, interactive way. With their "Fortnite Flipped" initiative, the company relied on Fortnite fans and the prevalence of their presence on social media to reveal the brand new playground for Loopers far and wide.
With the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass, unlock characters like Spider-Man and, preceding him: The “Lotus Walker” Shanta, unlocked immediately with the Battle Pass. The wanderer Ronin. The no-nonsense Lt. John Llama. The flavor-synthetic but attitude-authentic Gumbo. The optimistic outlaw Harlowe. The Island-raised and Island-defending Haven. Later on in the Season, unlock the leader of The Seven The Foundation.
Med-Mist is a new healing item added for Fortnite: Chapter 3 – Season 1. The Med Mist can be used to heal either you or your allies and heals up white health, not shields. It can even be used while you’re moving, handy if you need to heal an ally who is being carried by another teammate or if you’re trying to escape the storm.
Fortnite is known for its major events like finales, concerts and competitions. Chapter 2 Season 8 ended with a bang—or a flip—and I’ve been immersed in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 since they first let us drop onto the brand-new (ish) island yesterday morning. The Battle Royale game was setting records yesterday, even putting players looking to dive in into a queue, which I haven’t experienced since my days with World of Warcraft. To say this chapter was highly anticipated would be an understatement, but does it live up to the hype?
