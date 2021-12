During the Nations Cup Race over the weekend, Polyphony Digital also revealed a bit about the upcoming Gran Turismo 7. The first is a video showing a flying lap at the franchise’s Deep Forest Raceway. This has an updated layout and will provide an idea of what the visuals for Gran Turismo 7 will offer. The second bit of information comes with a reveal including both Porsche and driver Jimmy Broadbent. The Porsche Vision Gran Turismo Concept was revealed and this is extremely futuristic, yet grounded and realistic. Gran Turismo 7 will launch on March 4 and you can watch the flying lap below.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO