NYS Department of State: $1 million available through Citizens Reorganization Empowerment Grant to support local governments considering municipal consolidations

Legislation incorporates identity theft into definition of elder abuse for purposes of support services and programs for elder persons. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday signed legislation (S.1560/A.1994) into law to protect seniors from fraudulent use of personal information by authorizing support services on identity theft through nonprofit agencies and law enforcement. The legislation allows the Office of the Aging and law enforcement to recognize identity theft as one of the many forms of elder abuse, and take appropriate action to help seniors.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO