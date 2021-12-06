NYS Department of State: $1 million available through Citizens Reorganization Empowerment Grant to support local governments considering municipal consolidations
Program provides grants to reimburse expenses for planning & implementation costs related to government consolidation. √ Grant program is available to municipalities throughout the year; municipalities can apply here. The New York State Department of State announced $1 million is available for the Citizens Reorganization Empowerment Grant. The CREG...www.wnypapers.com
Comments / 0