Politics

NYS Department of State: $1 million available through Citizens Reorganization Empowerment Grant to support local governments considering municipal consolidations

wnypapers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProgram provides grants to reimburse expenses for planning & implementation costs related to government consolidation. √ Grant program is available to municipalities throughout the year; municipalities can apply here. The New York State Department of State announced $1 million is available for the Citizens Reorganization Empowerment Grant. The CREG...

www.wnypapers.com

Urban Milwaukee

$200 Million From ARPA Sent to Local Governments in State

Local governments big and small across Wisconsin received a total of $200 million through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) this week. The program is meant to help local governments recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and was disbursed by the Wisconsin Department of Administration. The amount each municipality received was...
POLITICS
blockclubchicago.org

Child Care Providers In Illinois Eligible For $300 Million In Grants Through New State Funding

CHICAGO — Child care providers will soon be able to apply to a $300 million grant program from the state. Child care providers have struggled throughout the pandemic, while demand for those services has soared, creating problems for the providers and for parents. To keep up with the demand, the state is creating a $300 million grant program and extending another one, according to a governor’s office news release.
ILLINOIS STATE
wnypapers.com

State ag. commissioner encourages agricultural industry to apply for COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant program

Grants of up to $50,000 are available for eligible small businesses with revenues of up to $2.5 million and experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 √ Department hosting webinar for interested businesses Dec. 13; join webinar here. State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball encouraged New York state’s agricultural industry to...
BUSINESS
wnypapers.com

Counties seek to restore local control of sales tax revenue, bolster public health & increase flexibility in 2022 legislative session

Submitted by the New York State Association of Counties. The New York State Association of Counties has released its 2022 legislative program, which lays out the top priorities for New York’s counties for the upcoming state legislative session. The program includes proposed policies and legislation to restore local control over sales tax, invest in public health, and help counties deliver services with improved efficiency and lower cost to local taxpayers.
HEALTH
MyChesCo

Department of Human Services Reminds Pennsylvanians Help Is Available Through Public Assistance, Emotional Support Resources

HARRISBURG, PA — Pennsylvania Department of Human Services is reminding Pennsylvanians that help is available for those who need it during the winter months and year-round, including resources to help pay rent and utility bills, provide food for their families, or get health coverage or help for mental health and emotional issues they may face through the holiday season.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
walls102.com

$300 million to be made available in new Illinois Child Care Recovery Grants

CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois Department of Human Services Secretary Grace B. Hou announced that $300 million in new relief grants will be made available to child care providers across the state. The state is also extending a previous grant program by providing nearly $50 million to previous grant recipients. This brings the state’s child care pandemic relief grant total to more than $1 billion.
ILLINOIS STATE
North Dallas Gazette

U.S. Department of Education approves use of American Rescue Plan to support K-12 schools and students, distributes remaining $618 million to state

The U.S. Department of Education (Department) announced the approval of Washington’s American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) plans and distributed remaining ARP ESSER funds to the state. Washington’s plan details how the state is using and plans to use ARP ESSER funds to sustain the safe operation of schools and equitably expand opportunity for students who need it most, particularly those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
DALLAS, TX
News Break
Politics
wnypapers.com

Hochul signs legislation to help track and report data on veteran suicides to help create better prevention strategies

Legislation establishes another method of tracking veteran suicides in order to compile more accurate data. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation (S.02036/A.03237) into law to establish another method of tracking veteran suicides in order to compile more accurate data regarding those suicides to better inform prevention strategies. "Veterans risk their lives...
MILITARY
whcuradio.com

New York allotting $1 million for local government consolidation

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — $1 million in state funding is now available for local municipalities planning to reorganize or consolidate their government. Municipalities can request up-to $100 thousand through the Citizens Reorganization Empowerment Grant program. The funding will serve as a reimbursement for planning and implementation expenses related to consolidation.
ALBANY, NY
wnypapers.com

HUD: $2.7 million to deliver equitable COVID-19 relief to Tribal communities in New York

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced the awarding of more than $52 million in Indian Community Block Grant-American Rescue Plan (ICDBG-ARP) grants to 49 Tribal communities to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement was made by HUD Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman during a speaking engagement at the National American Indian Housing Council’s Legal Symposium.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wnypapers.com

Hochul signs legislation protecting seniors from fraudulent use of personal information

Legislation incorporates identity theft into definition of elder abuse for purposes of support services and programs for elder persons. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday signed legislation (S.1560/A.1994) into law to protect seniors from fraudulent use of personal information by authorizing support services on identity theft through nonprofit agencies and law enforcement. The legislation allows the Office of the Aging and law enforcement to recognize identity theft as one of the many forms of elder abuse, and take appropriate action to help seniors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wrfalp.com

Assistance for Overdue Water, Wastewater Bills Now Available Through NYS

Jamestown Board of Public Utilities customers with overdue water and wastewater bills can get help through a new state program. The COVID Pandemic resulted in overdue utility bills for hundreds of customers. Several assistance programs have been available for past due electric and rental accounts, but until now, such help was not targeted specifically toward water and wastewater bills.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara County accepting grant applications for small business COVID-19 funds

Niagara County Legislator Rich Andres, chairman of the Economic Development Committee, on Monday announced applications are now available for Niagara County’s COVID Relief for Small Business Grant program. Niagara County was awarded $1 million in state Community Development Block Grant CARES Act funding for the program, which will be administered by the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

New York State Historic Preservation Plan (2021-26) complete, ready for review

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Division for Historic Preservation announced the completion of the Final New York State Historic Preservation Plan (2021-2026)/Generic Environmental Impact Statement. The State Historic Preservation Plan guides preservation efforts at the local, regional and state levels. It serves as a...
POLITICS
agnetwest.com

MPIRG Program Issues $32 Million in Grant Support

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $32 million in the Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grant (MPIRG) program. Grants have been awarded to 167 meat and poultry slaughter and processing facilities through the program. The goal is to expand processing capacity and efficiency to help bolster the resiliency of the food supply chain.
AGRICULTURE
cbslocal.com

Justice Department Awards Over $17.5 Million To Support Project Safe Neighborhoods

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CW44 News AT 10)– The Department of Justice announced today that it has awarded more than $17.5 million in grants to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program. Funding will support efforts across the country to address violent crime, including the gun violence that is often at its core. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was awarded $137,031 to administer PSN grant funds in the Northern District of Florida.
POLITICS
pointandshoreland.com

Millions in grant money still available to help Ohio businesses to recover

State officials are advising Ohio businesses that millions of dollars remain available through grant programs to aid those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Ohio’s economy is coming back strong, and these grants can help ensure that businesses in hard-hit sectors benefit from our resurgence,” Governor Mike DeWine said. “These businesses are an essential part of our state, and we want to make sure they continue to open their doors to Ohioans.”
OHIO STATE
Mid-Hudson News Network

Tannersville wins $10 million state DRI grant

TANNERSVILLE – The Village of Tannersville in Greene County is the latest $10 million state Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant winner. The grant will focus on the Painted Village portion of the downtown. Within the Catskills Forest Preserve, Tannersville envisions their compact, walkable and diverse downtown as a nimble coalition of...
TANNERSVILLE, NY

