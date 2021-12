The day started nippy but will finish milder thanks to a warm front. The front is attached to a low, though, and snow mix chances will go up with the temperatures. The chance will be 30% Wednesday night but bump up to 60% on Thursday. Most towns will get an inch or two. Cook County MN may get four or so. Because of that, NWS Duluth has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Cook County from 4 A.M. to 10 P.M. on Thursday. By Friday, the snow will go but the clouds will remain for one more day. The upcoming weekend should be sunny and mild.

DULUTH, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO