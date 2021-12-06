ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘A healthier workforce’: Discovery Health Services aims to prescribe programs to boost employee health

La Jolla
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeffrey Sternberg, founder and chief executive of Discovery Health Services, believes embracing wellness increases productivity. So the La Jolla-based company offers employers ways to meet their bottom line while making workers’ health a corporate priority. Discovery Health Services provides several COVID-19-related services, from assisting companies in establishing a coronavirus...

www.lajollalight.com

mtpr.org

Logan Health will require employees to be vaccinated

A hospital network in northwest Montana is among the many health care systems in the state that will follow a federal rule requiring staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Hospitals that don’t comply could lose federal funding. Logan Health says it will require all of its workers to have their...
PUBLIC HEALTH
stateofreform.com

Q&A: CEO of Solari Crisis & Human Services discusses ResilientArizona.org Crisis Counseling Program and behavioral health services in Arizona

Justin Chase is the president and CEO of Solari Crisis & Human Services. Solari has been overseeing COVID-19 crisis counseling services through the Resilient Arizona Crisis Counseling Program since its inception in June 2020. The Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System states “… the program has been providing services to assist individuals and communities in recovering from the challenging effects of natural and human-caused disasters through the provision of community based disaster relief, outreach, and education.” The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) have recently approved another extension of the grant originally awarded to AHCCCS, extending services through March 2, 2022.
EDUCATION
MedicalXpress

Doctor's program aims to boost minority representation in medicine

Dexter Frederick stood inside an administrative office at Tampa's Grace Community Health Center recently, a poster of the periodic table of elements hovering above his shoulders. Morgan Butts, a University of South Florida doctorate student, stood in the doorway with a clipboard in hand. "How many days do you want...
HEALTH SERVICES
Curry Coastal Pilot

State health officials take steps to bolster Oregon’s healthcare workforce

State health officials have expanded measures to ease staffing constraints among Oregon’s health care workforce, maintain adequate staffing through the end of the year and support health care workers. This fall, Oregon has spent more than $140 million to help health care workers. Hospitals, clinic and other health care programs...
OREGON STATE
aithority.com

Banner Health Strengthens Employee Well-Being Education And Support Program With LifeSpeak

LifeSpeak Selected as Digital Mental Health and Well-being Platform Provider for One of the Largest Nonprofit Health Systems in the United States. LifeSpeak, the mental health and well-being platform for employee and customer-focused organizations, announced it has been selected by Banner Health to provide holistic, digital well-being education content to its more than 53,000 employees and their families. This new wellness benefit will provide these individuals with unlimited and confidential access to expert-led, micro-learning videos and other digital education content from LifeSpeak’s mental health and well-being solution.
MENTAL HEALTH
Journal Record

Oklahoma hopes to reverse health care workforce crisis

Oklahoma lawmakers are planning to invest money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in ways to add to numbers of nurses and other health care providers in the state, which has been swept along with the rest of the nation into a workforce crisis battering the health care industry.
OKLAHOMA STATE
securitymagazine.com

Employee mental and physical health support in the spotlight for 2022

Organizations worldwide are set to increase investment in employee health. That’s the findings of the International SOS Risk Outlook 2022. The report and updated global risk maps also signal that organizations are grappling with an increasingly complex risk landscape. The survey of nearly 1,000 risk professionals across 75 countries1, coupled...
MENTAL HEALTH
#Integrative Health#Pcr Testing#Discovery Health Services#Covid 19 Related
theintelligencer.com

Community health program providing pandemic assistance services extended through June

On Wednesday, the Illinois Public Health Association announced that the state's Pandemic Health Navigator Program, a network of community health workers responding to resource requests from individuals who have been impacted by COVID-19, has been extended through June 2022 by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The extension comes as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bizjournals

Workforce health: A business imperative to achieve economic prosperity

The COVID-19 pandemic changed the world more than any event in recent history, significantly impacting the health and well-being of the American workforce and the economy. As a result, the inextricable link between individual health and productivity, business performance, and economic prosperity is clear, and now is the time for employers to more actively engage and support the mental and physical health of employees.
HEALTH
WYTV.com

Mercy Health employee responds to vaccine mandate

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health officials confirmed Thursday that they are moving forward with a system-wide COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Many workers are not happy about this. First News heard from one nurse who says it goes against her faith. Christina Hunter has been a nurse for 17 years and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
NHPR

Amid health workforce strain, N.H. nursing board streamlines licensing process

The New Hampshire Board of Nursing has passed an emergency rule aimed at streamlining a portion of the licensing process for certain health care workers. It’s one of several steps meant to address the workforce shortage hospitals and nursing homes are facing as the COVID-19 pandemic puts unprecedented strain on the state’s health infrastructure.
HEALTH SERVICES
saportareport.com

Disease Interventions Give Health Systems a Boost

And Sarah Yoss, Associate Director of Special Health Projects, The Carter Center. When The Carter Center partners with a country to eliminate a disease through its disease-specific programs or otherwise improve health, a related goal is to strengthen the overall health system of the partner country. Strengthening health systems aligns with the Carter Center’s core belief that people can improve their own lives when provided with the necessary skills, knowledge, and access to resources.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Augusta Free Press

House passes bill named for UVA alum boosting mental health services for healthcare professionals

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to pass bipartisan legislation to support healthcare professionals’ mental and behavioral health. The Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act would authorize grants to train healthcare professionals in evidence-informed strategies to reduce and prevent suicide,...
MENTAL HEALTH
losaltosonline.com

CHAC: Boosting families’ access to mental health services

• Mission: In the 48 years since three local parents met around a kitchen table to form the Community Health Awareness Council (CHAC) as a grassroots, community-supported mental health agency, it has grown significantly, serving more than 10,000 adults and children in 2020, many from underserved communities with dire need.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
MyChesCo

HHS Announces Record Health Care Workforce Awards in Rural and Underserved Communities

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Biden-Harris Administration recently awarded the largest field strength in history for its health workforce loan repayment and scholarship programs thanks to a new $1.5 billion investment, including $1 billion in supplemental American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding and other mandatory and annual appropriations. More than 22,700 primary care clinicians now serve in the nation’s underserved tribal, rural and urban communities, including nearly 20,000 National Health Service Corps (NHSC) members, more than 2,500 Nurse Corps nurses, and approximately 250 awardees under a new program, the Substance Use Disorder Treatment and Recovery Loan Repayment Program. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) oversees these critical programs.
HEALTH SERVICES
Modern Healthcare

Health systems reconfigure workforce amid shortages

Hospital labor costs continue to rise as nurses seek higher pay, requiring providers to reconfigure their workforce. Total labor expenses rose 12.6% from October 2020 to October 2021, and 14.8% from October 2019 to October 2021, according to Kaufman Hall's analysis of around 900 hospitals. Full-time equivalents per adjusted bed decreased 4.5% year over year while labor expense per adjusted discharge increased 16.3%, suggesting higher salaries prompted by nationwide labor shortages are driving up labor expenses rather than increased staffing levels, the report concluded.
HEALTH SERVICES
College Media Network

Health care services on, around campus

For many UH students, college is the first gateway into living away from home. This often comes with the added responsibility for students to take better charge of their health care. Here are some of the many health care services offered on and around UH to aid students in their...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
ehrintelligence.com

VCU Health Epic EHR Implementation Aims to Boost Patient Experience

All VCU Health hospitals and clinics will implement the new system on the same day, except for VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital and its Warsaw location, which will follow in March 2022. “To deliver patient-centered care to everyone, we knew that we needed a fully connected network throughout our entire enterprise,”...
HEALTH

