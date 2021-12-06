‘A healthier workforce’: Discovery Health Services aims to prescribe programs to boost employee health

Justin Chase is the president and CEO of Solari Crisis & Human Services. Solari has been overseeing COVID-19 crisis counseling services through the Resilient Arizona Crisis Counseling Program since its inception in June 2020. The Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System states “… the program has been providing services to assist individuals and communities in recovering from the challenging effects of natural and human-caused disasters through the provision of community based disaster relief, outreach, and education.” The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) have recently approved another extension of the grant originally awarded to AHCCCS, extending services through March 2, 2022.

