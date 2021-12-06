I Tried This Editor-Favorite Brand’s New Temperature-Regulating Comforter That’s Perfect for Hot and Cold Sleepers (Plus, It’s on Sale for 25% Off Now!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Ready or not, holiday season is upon us and so is the frantic search for unique, meaningful gifts. If you’re stumped shopping for a person, then it can be fun to shop for their pet, especially when you’re looking for something as cute as these new toys from the Maxbone and Bala collaboration. Bala, a fitness accessory brand you may know for their bangle weights, teamed up with the pet brand Maxbone to create a new bundle of the most aesthetically pleasing dog toys you’ve probably ever seen. This bundle of three toys is the perfect gift for a fitness-loving pup owner, and it’s so sleek and stylish that it may feel like a gift for both of them at once.

PET SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO