Shondaland Hires Megha Tolia as First President and COO

Lauren Townsend, a veteran of corporate media publicity, has been named a new senior vice president of communications at Fox Corp. The announcement of her new title was made by Brian Nick, the company’s chief communications officer. She will join Fox on January 3, 2022. Townsend had been doing consulting work for Disney’s Hulu, but is probably best known for stints as a senior-level communications executive for Lionsgate’s Starz and Sony Pictures Television. She has also worked in a publicity capacity for Comcast’s NBC Entertainment. During her time, Townsend has been involved in publicity campaigns for series ranging from “Power” and “Outlander” to “The Good Doctor,” “Better Call Saul,” “The Crown,” “Sneaky Pete,” and “The Goldbergs.” She has also supervised internal communications and government affairs efforts over the course of her career. Senior communications executives at Fox Corp. have in recent years been involved in everything from news about distribution contracts to internal communications about coronavirus protocols. Controlled by the Murdoch family, Fox’s biggest operations include Fox News Media, Fox Sports and Fox Broadcasting.

