The new Chill Bros. at the Epicurean Hotel in South Tampa is as much about the ice cream shop’s artisan process as it is about serving up scoops. The new location, which opened Dec. 3, includes a scoop shop in the space that was previously occupied by Little Midway and Chocolate Pi. It’s also home to a central kitchen for Chill Bros., which will soon have four locations: two in South Tampa, one in Ybor City and a forthcoming shop in Water Street Tampa.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO