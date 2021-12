What would you say is the best workflow for high end real estate? I am hesitating between using flashes inside and working with masks in Ps or just shoot mostly using natural light and edit with luminosity masks, maybe Raya pro... I usually do much simpler real estate photography (1h to shoot) but I have a client who wants really good quality pictures, it involves being able to shoot for a whole day in huge and expensive properties and one day of post for 20 to 30 pictures. I can't really make up my mind on the process....thank you.

REAL ESTATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO