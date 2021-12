Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is getting ready for quite the emotional farewell with the preview leading into the Mugen Train arc's big finale coming in Season 2's next episode! While many fans of Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series have been waiting for the anime to kick off the brand new adaptation of the Entertainment District arc next month, the first few episodes have been a helpful retelling of the Mugen Train feature film for those fans who might have missed out on it. Unfortunately that also means that some of the biggest developments from that film are still on the way.

COMICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO